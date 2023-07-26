Updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card - Another star added to Dominik Mysterio's match; 23-year old to debut at event and more!

We're back with the updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card. New matches were announced for the premium live event on the July 25, 2023, episode of NXT. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the updated lineup.

The fate of the NXT North American Championship will now be decided in a Triple Threat match. Defending champion Dominik Mysterio told Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee he'll have no problem putting his title on the line against both of them.

The match was originally supposed to happen between Ali and Lee, but the latter lost his title to Dom Dom after interference from Rhea Ripley last week on NXT. Dominik even caused the challengers to fight each other during their segment tonight.

Elsewhere during the show, Gable Steveson challenged Baron Corbin to face him at NXT's upcoming premium live event. That match is now part of the updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card. The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist issued the challenge after Corbin told him to leave NXT for good.

It is worth mentioning that this will be Steveson's official in-ring debut. The two-time NCAA Division I National Champion mentored Eddie Thorpe ahead of his NXT Underground match against Steveson's real-life brother, Damon Kemp.

Plus, Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport will collide in a Weapons Wild match as part of the updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card. The stipulation was made official after the two stars brawled inside a supermarket on NXT tonight.

Finally, the team of Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz will take on the Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson) in an eight-person tag team match. This match will take place on the kick-off show as part of the updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card.

Below is the updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card as of Tuesday, July 25.

Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Ilja Dragunov - Singles match for the NXT Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee – Triple Threat match for the NXT North American Championship

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) (with Joe Coffey) vs. The D'Angelo Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) - Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - Submission match for the NXT Women's Championship

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez – Weapons Wild match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin - Singles match

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) - Eight-person tag team match

Wes Lee exercises his rematch clause for updated NXT: The Great American Bash match card

Wes Lee proudly carried the NXT North American Championship for 269 days before he lost it to Dominik Mysterio in the main event of NXT last week. The 28-year-old star stormed the ring and challenged Dom to rematch for the title this week on NXT.

Mustafa Ali interrupted the segment between the two superstars. Ali blamed Wes Lee for costing him their match. The promo turned into a heated exchange. Dominik said his Mami told him he should defend the title against both of them.

WWE @WWE



This got heated real quick...



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gdFCzAaxSV This got heated real quick...

He stirred the pot when he avoided Ali's attack that hit Lee. The two men brawled as Dom and Rhea left the ring. It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner at The Great American Bash this Sunday.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here