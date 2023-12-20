Major faction to splinter off into two groups? - 4 Possible directions for The Judgment Day's Damian Priest & Finn Balor following WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show. It was the final edition of the red brand in 2023, except for a special "best of" special airing next week. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials wanted to go out with a bang, as the show featured three title matches.

The Intercontinental Championship was successfully defended when The Miz failed to defeat Gunther. Meanwhile, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance surprisingly dethroned Piper Niven and Chelsea Green of the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The night's main event and the final championship bout on the show saw Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend their Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers. Balor and Priest won, albeit barely, in a fantastic match.

Following the epic bout, fans wonder what is next for The Judgment Day, specifically Priest and Balor. This article will examine a handful of directions the reigning champions could take following their major victory.

#4. They could feud with DIY over the gold

Expand Tweet

DIY is rapidly becoming one of Monday Night RAW's most popular tag teams. The duo is comprises Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The pair was formed in NXT and later had an epic feud. They reunited on WWE RAW earlier this past fall.

The team of Johnny Wrestling and The Blackheart are no strangers to gold, winning the NXT Tag Team Titles. Both also held the NXT Championship. Johnny Gargano even did one better by winning the North American Title.

Given how successful both men have been and the momentum they're building on WWE RAW, a future title bout feels inevitable. DIY could be next in line to battle Finn and Damian. Given their championship history, the two could dethrone the reigning title holders.

#3. WWE could finally split the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce

Vince McMahon, still running the creative direction of WWE back in 2022, made the controversial and arguably boneheaded decision of unifying the tag team titles. The team of RK-Bro defended the RAW Tag Team Titles against the-then reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

The Usos ultimately won the gold, and Randy Orton was injured. From there, The Usos remained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions until WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. They dropped the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Once the titles were dropped, many assumed the belts would finally be split up again. Unfortunately, that is yet to happen. It could start in the new year, however, as Nick Aldis will undoubtedly want the gold on his brand full-time, and so will Adam Pearce. Splitting the titles may frustrate Finn and Damian, but it is the right move.

#2. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio could splinter off and try to win the gold

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day isn't just Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The faction currently features five members, with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh each having roles within the group. R-Truth also thinks he's part of the WWE stable, but the actual members have denied that.

Notably, there are four active male stars in the faction and two teams. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh have teamed up recently, too. This could lead to an interesting split.

Given all the tension within The Judgment Day, the stable could splinter off. This could lead to Balor and Priest vs. McDonagh and Dirty Dom for the coveted tag team titles. Can the younger and newer stars dethrone the top-tier champions? It would be an interesting match.

#1. Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston could make for an interesting opposition

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso has a new friend on WWE Monday Night RAW, but it is somebody with whom he has a long history. Jey is a tag team expert who is perhaps best known for his time as one-half of The Usos. The duo's greatest rivals were arguably The New Day.

With that in mind, fans were shocked when Jey came out and helped Kofi Kingston from a beatdown by Imperium on WWE Monday Night RAW. With Woods injured and Jimmy on SmackDown, these two tag team experts could surprisingly form an epic team that fans never saw coming.

If Kofi and Jey become a tag team, they will undoubtedly be top contenders for the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Given their expertise in the division, Uso and Kingston could then go on to dethrone Priest and Balor to win the gold.