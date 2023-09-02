Major feud for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens brewing? - 4 reasons why Austin Theory needs to pursue alliance with current WWE SmackDown star 

Austin Theory is one of WWE's brightest prospects. Legends of the industry, such as Triple H, Jim Cornette, and John Cena, have spoken highly of the star, even if not all fans are sold on him quite yet.

The former United States Champion was in action during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He teamed up with the cocky Grayson Waller to battle Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio in tag team action.

Waller was called up to the blue brand during the 2023 Draft. While his in-ring debut was delayed due to injury, he has since been working with some of the biggest stars on the brand, including Edge and Jey Uso.

It remains to be seen whether Austin and Grayson will team up together moving forward or not. However, it would undoubtedly benefit the former United States Champion if the two were to remain a duo. This article will look at four reasons why they should stay a team moving forward.

#4. Austin Theory could be lost in the shuffle if he loses to Rey Mysterio

Expand Tweet

WWE Payback 2023 is set to air later on tonight. The latest Premium Live Event will be taking place at the PPG Paints Arena. One of the matches on the card will see Austin Theory clash with Rey Mysterio.

The legendary Hall of Famer will defend his United States Championship against Austin. Rey won the title from Theory just weeks ago after substituting for Santos Escobar. A-Town's Finest actually injured the Emperor of Lucha Libre.

Austin has struggled to remain relevant since beating John Cena at WrestleMania. If he fails to regain his title, there's a strong chance that Theory will become lost in the shuffle. An entertaining tag team that the WWE Universe despises could be his ticket to avoid obscurity.

#3. He and Grayson Waller have obvious chemistry

Expand Tweet

As noted, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller teamed up on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The pair had a promo backstage together and were even in the ring together during a Grayson Waller Effect segment in the past.

Every time the two appear on screen together, one thing is evident. For whatever reason, Austin and Grayson have a lot of chemistry. Be it a potential real-life friendship, their personalities clicking, or just pure luck, there is an apparent connection between the two that WWE needs to capitalize on.

Besides, there is arguably no possible combination of superstars who could be as annoying and frustrating for fans to watch as those two. They could be a stellar heel team based on their dynamic.

#2. There is power in numbers

The Latino World Order

WWE has a lot of teams and stables. Friday Night SmackDown alone features tons. The Bloodline has run the brand for years. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits hope to take over. There's The O.C., the Latino World Order, Damage CTRL, and even Hit Row.

There is strength in numbers in WWE. For further proof, look at the three titles on the blue brand. The Women's Championship is held by IYO SKY, who Dakota Kai and Bayley accompany. Roman Reigns is the top dog, and he's had The Bloodline's support for years.

Even Rey Mysterio, the man who dethroned Austin, has the entire Latino World Order by his side. In fact, if you look at every champion on the main roster, Seth Rollins is the only one without a full-time teammate or faction surrounding him.

#1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are babyface champions in WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The most apparent reason that WWE should keep Austin Theory and Grayson Waller together doesn't necessarily have to do with them directly. Instead, the pair being united could benefit a pair of champions.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the reigning WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Canadian stars dethroned The Usos for the gold back at WrestleMania.

Naturally, champions need challengers. Babyface titleholders need despicable heels to battle against. Waller and Theory could be those heels for Zayn and Owens.

Fans will rally behind the reigning champions out of love and respect for them and because they wouldn't want to see the annoying villains stand tall. It is a recipe for success.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here