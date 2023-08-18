Major heel turn on SmackDown to result in 24-year veteran's return? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Santos Escobar now finds himself in a tough spot. An attack by Austin Theory on Escobar left the LWO member with no option other than withdrawing from his US Title fight against Theory. However, the LWO still had their flags raised high, as Rey Mysterio replaced Escobar and defeated Theory to win the US Title.

While Escobar and the LWO seemed happy for Mysterio, there is a possibility of the former's happiness turning into bitterness. If such a scenario arises, Escobar turning heel and launching an attack on Mysterio may be inevitable. However, if Escobar chooses to march on such a path, he could bring about the return of a WWE icon.

The returning WWE superstar in question is Carlito. If Escobar ever turns heel and attacks Mysterio, there is a possibility of Carlito returning to save the 48-year-old. Also, if this happens, this won't be the first time Carlito will save Mysterio, as he did the same at Backlash 2023.

While this angle is speculative, it would be a great way for WWE to introduce the 44-year-old back on television. Back in June, reports of Carlito signing a permanent deal with WWE emerged. However, he is yet to make his debut, and there would be no better way for him to debut than to join LWO.

SmackDown star wants to confront Rey Mysterio for stealing Santos Escobar's opportunity

If Austin Theory hadn't attacked Santos Escobar, the chances of the latter becoming US Champion last week were very high. However, that did not happen, and his teammate Rey Mysterio became the champion instead. While the WWE Universe did not mind this replacement, a SmackDown superstar has an objection.

On Twitter, Grayson Waller posted a photo of LWO and took a shot at Rey Mysterio. The Aussie blamed Mysterio for stealing Escobar's opportunity. He also added that he couldn't wait to ask Mysterio about the same on SmackDown this week.

This week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio will be making an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. It will be interesting to see what the luchador says about replacing his LWO ally in the US Title match. This segment between Waller and Mysterio could also lead to the former launching an attack on the US Champion to make a bid for the title.

Considering Waller has feuded with legends like John Cena and Edge in the past, it won't be a surprise to see him go after the legendary 48-year-old luchador.

What are your thoughts about a ppotential Carlito return? Sound off in the comments below.

