Major hint, forgotten loyalty - 4 signs that Solo Sikoa will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns and The Rock will team together on Night One of WrestleMania XL, and this match will determine the Night Two main event stipulations since The Bloodline could be banned from ringside if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins come out on top.

The alliance between Rhodes and Rollins appears to be a shaky one, but The Bloodlines could be seen as even worse. The Rock, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, or even Jimmy Uso could turn on Reigns if they're in his corner for the main event, but it's Solo Sikoa who seems to have dropped several teases.

#4. No prize for loyalty

Solo Sikoa has been the most loyal person on Roman Reigns' side since 2023 when he made his debut to help him defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa was able to go on an unbeaten run before he was swept up in the issues within The Bloodline and now he seems to be being beaten by someone new every week.

It's been more than a year since Sikoa held Championship gold or Reigns pulled any strings to get him a match, he doesn't even have a match at WrestleMania this year, so what is really keeping him in The Bloodline?

#3. Why wasn't he chosen for WrestleMania?

Solo Sikoa doesn't seem to like The Rock, there have been several looks exchanged between the two stars that have shown his dislike since his return. He has good reason to dislike him to, The Rock just returned and walked into a main event match at WrestleMania, when Reigns could have chosen him.

The duo has teamed together in the past and it could have been a reward for running The Bloodline in his absence, but instead, he chose a man who hadn't wrestled in almost a decade and even threw him under the bus on RAW last night by allowing him to be the one to face Seth Rollins when The Rock was challenged.

#2. He's been named as his successor already

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have handed solo Sikoa the nickname of Tribal Heir, so he is aware that he will be the one to take over from Reigns when the time comes.

Given the way that The Bloodline has expanded over the past few months, it could be time for Solo Sikoa to finally step up and make it clear that he is a bigger challenge than the others Roman Reigns has faced. Sikoa deserves a title shot more than Cody Rhodes, but it seems that politics have gone against him.

#1. He does wear the same shirt as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

There was a major tease last night on WWE RAW, when Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns were both wearing the "Family Above All" shirt by Solo Sikoa wasn't. Instead of pushing the family logo and making it clear that he is loyal to the cause, he was wearing his Solo shirt and promoting himself.

In the past The Bloodline has always been seen matching and pushing their new merchandise, so it's unclear why Sikoa didn't wear the shirt on RAW. It will be interesting to see if he wears it this weekend at WrestleMania and shows fans that he believes in family above all as well.

