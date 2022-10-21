WWE Network and Peacock subscribers will be treated to a cornucopia of content over the course of the weekend. Each week, new programs are added to the platforms to super-serve the audience. All told, nine new full-length shows will be available on-demand for fans to check out and enjoy.

The programs set to be made available include the 2022 Halloween Havoc event, a brand-new compilation, and potential stars of tomorrow competing from the NXT Arena in a program taped before NXT in the USA. That's just a taste of what's to come, however.

The upcoming programming schedule joins other full-length programs added to both platforms throughout the week. Recent episodes of Monday Night RAW and NXT were added to the archives, while new editions of The Bump and RAW Talk have already made their way to the over-the-top networks. What can fans expect to arrive at WWE Network and Peacock this weekend?

Below are nine shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#9. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The Blue brand recap and discussion show will be available on-demand beginning on the morning of Saturday, October 22nd.

For those unaware, the fun show is a companion series to RAW Talk. Matt Camp, Jackie Redmond, and a third panelist discussed the happenings of Friday Night SmackDown with a handful of interviews with superstars and personalities spliced in from the arena.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown was stacked. Megan Morant conducted three separate interviews. One interview featured the duo of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez while another showcased LA Knight. Perhaps most notable was her interview featuring Legado Del Fantasma members Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

#8. NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 & #7. Halloween Havoc Kickoff, both will take place on Saturday

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Halloween Havoc is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The Premium Live Event will begin at 8 PM EST on Saturday, October 22nd. In addition to the main show, a one-hour Halloween Havoc Kickoff show will stream from 7 PM EST until the main show begins at 8.

The upcoming Premium Live Event is a stacked show with six big matches, including both championship bouts and matches with unique stipulations. The main event will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Mandy Rose will be defending her NXT Women's Championship on the card against Alba Fyre.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will clash in a Weapons Wild Match. Additionally, an Ambulance Match will take place featuring Damon Kemp and Julius Creed. Apollo Crews, Grayson Waller, SmackDown's Shotzi, Quincy Elliott, and a five-man Ladder Match are also scheduled for the event.

#6. Main Event & #5. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be made available

Braun Strowman vs. Otis

Two new programs will be pulled from the vault and added to both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. As a reminder, RAW & SmackDown are added a month after airing due to television contractual obligations while Main Event & NXT Level Up have a shorter delay of just over two weeks.

WWE main event from October 6th, 2022 will be available on Saturday, October 22nd. The show featured the main event and the main roster debuts of three NXT Superstars. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs took on Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth in the opening bout with Fallon Henley and Dana Brooke clashing in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 23rd, 2022 will be added to both platforms on Sunday, October 23rd. The show was headlined by an Undisputed Tag Team Titles bout while also featuring Braun Strowman's in-ring return and an extremely memorable segment with The Bloodline and Sami Zayn.

#4. PROGRESS Chapter 143 & #3. ICW Fight Club

Two new indie programs will be added to both platforms on Saturday, October 22nd. The events will come from PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling promotions based in England and Scotland respectively.

Insane Championship Wrestling will offer a first-run showing of ICW Fight Club 238. Three matches have been announced for the show, including former NXT UK star Sha Samuels taking on BT Gunn, Rhio vs. Kasey and Daz Black vs. Logan Smith.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 143: The Deadly Viper Tour - Codename: Sidewinder from October 9th will be added. The event, held in Manchester, England, featured former NXT UK stars Nina Samuels and Millie McKenzie along with PROGRESS regulars such as Rhio, Spike Trivet, Kid Lykos, and Alexxis Falcon, among others.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream a new episode

Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on Friday, October 21st. The show airs at 10 PM EST on both platforms following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Unfortunately, the video will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for over two weeks after streaming due to contractual obligations.

NXT Level Up is set to feature three matches featuring Andre Chase clashing with "Big Body Javi" Javier Bernal. Both Andre and Javier have been semi-regulars on NXT in recent months.

The card will also see two popular favorites clash when Ikemen Jiro battles Myles Borne. Additionally, Duke Hudson will go one-on-one with Bryson Montana after Duke walked out on Bryson in their tag team match last week.

#1. A new edition of The Best Of WWE will be added on-demand

The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens graphic

A new episode of The Best Of WWE is set to return to both Peacock and the WWE Network this weekend. The compilation series is typically two-to-four hours in length and highlights specific subject matter often related to a holiday or upcoming event.

The upcoming episode fits the Halloween season as it's titled The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens. "Scream Queens" is a term used in horror movie discussions, centered around female protagonists. The special will be made available on Friday, October 21st.

You can check out the synopsis released by the company for the new episode below:

"Alexa Bliss, Lita, Luna Vachon and the femmes fatales of WWE step foot inside the squared circle in this collection of shocking, scary and groundbreaking battles. Sensational Sherri teams up with Randy Savage, Bull Nakano locks horns with Alundra Blayze, and Becky Lynch goes toe-to-toe with Asuka."

Based on both the synopsis and graphics, many of the top female wrestlers both past and present will be featured, including Sensation Sherri, Shotzi, Bull Nakano, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, and others. The special is listed with a run time of about two hours and forty-three minutes.

