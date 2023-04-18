Major match with unstoppable champion, surprising character change - 5 directions for Lita following Trish Stratus' heel turn on WWE RAW

Last week's WWE RAW was tough for Lita. She went into the big show expecting to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in what was sure to be a hard-hitting bout.

Instead, the Hall of Famer was found hurt backstage. Her tag team partner Becky Lynch was seemingly forced to go it alone against Morgan and Rodriguez, but instead, Lita's long-time friend Trish Stratus stepped in to become Lynch's partner.

The Man and Stratus had chemistry issues during their bout, and in the end, Liv Morgan pinned the Hall of Famer. Post-match, a dejected Becky was attacked by Trish in a shocking heel turn.

Lita is now in a tough spot. Her tag team partner and best friend are at odds. She was jumped backstage with no clear indication as to who did it. Worse yet, she lost her WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. What's next for the Extreme Diva on RAW? What might she do moving forward?

Below are five directions for Lita following Trish Stratus' heel turn on WWE RAW.

#5. She could turn heel alongside Trish Stratus

Lita being attacked backstage is mysterious, and fans have no idea who could have perpetrated such a vicious assault. Given the many talented, albeit cutthroat, female athletes in WWE, it could have been anybody.

Still, a theory that may be possible is that Lita wasn't hurt at all. Instead, her "injury" was a set up by both herself and Trish Stratus to lure Becky in only to make her pay post-match.

If Lita isn't hurt, or even if she was attacked but not by Trish Stratus, the WWE Hall of Famer could end up siding with Trish moving forward. Both Hall of Famers could potentially turn heel and become a devastating duo together.

Who knows, they could end up winning the tag team belts together, effectively pushing Becky out of the picture.

#4. Lita could find a new tag team partner

Lita and Becky Lynch

As noted, the WWE roster is stacked with talent. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have their own distinct female rosters. Of all three brands, it could be argued that Monday Night RAW has the most stacked division.

Stars of the red brand include Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss, among others.

Lita could form a new tag team with someone chaotic and tough, like Nikki Cross or Asuka. She could help elevate new stars such as Candice LeRae or Mia Yim. For that matter, an NXT star could join WWE's main roster and team up with the Hall of Famer. Either way, she may stay in the tag division moving forward.

#3. She could renew her legendary rivalry with Trish Stratus

An ongoing theory is that it was Trish Stratus who attacked Lita backstage during WWE RAW. While nobody knows for sure quite yet, some believe the assault could have taken place due to jealousy.

Lita was a champion while Trish wasn't, something that wasn't a common occurrence throughout their careers. Not only that, but the Extreme Diva won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch as opposed to her best friend. Jealousy may have reared its ugly head.

If Trish attacked Lita, this could lead to the two feuding once again for the first time in over fifteen years.

Imagine Stratus and Lita main-eventing Monday Night RAW almost twenty years after their first time doing so. The match would be historic.

#2. Lita could become a manager in WWE

Lita and Edge

Lita was loved as a high-flying daredevil in WWE, but she was known for more than just her wrestling. The fiery redhead often served as a valet and manager, aiding a variety of stars throughout her initial tenure in the company.

She debuted alongside Essa Rios but became well-known for being alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy. Over time, she also managed Kane. Her most notable time as a manager was alongside her-then boyfriend, Edge.

Given her history of helping others, she could return to her role as a manager. Lita could help an underrated act like the Los Lotharios reach the top. She could also guide Candice LeRae or Piper Niven to the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

#1. She could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is the RAW Women's Championship. She first won the title at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch in what was arguably the match of the weekend. She's been a great champion ever since.

The EST has turned back numerous challengers in the year since. She's defeated Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and other top stars of the RAW women's division with seemingly no end in sight. Lita, however, could be the one to end her reign.

While IYO SKY is Belair's next challenger, The EST may defeat The Genius Of The Sky and go on to fight Lita. The Hall of Famer may not be able to match Bianca's speed and power, but she could have enough tricks up her sleeve to win one more major title.

