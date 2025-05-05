Major name to return after 30 months and get involved in Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul? Potential explored

Logan Paul has made it clear that he wants to be the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Maverick issued a bold challenge to reigning champion Jey Uso last week on RAW, and things got heated fast. Jey responded with a Superkick, and later in the night, Logan got his revenge, as he laid out The YEET Master with a devastating blow backstage.

If the eventual clash between the two superstars is made official for Backlash 2025, WWE may bring back Jake Paul after 30 months to add more intrigue to the bout.

The boxing sensation is no stranger to chaos inside the squared circle. During his last WWE appearance at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 5, 2022, The Problem Child made a statement by taking out The Usos during Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although Logan came up short in the match, Jake's involvement generated several viral clips on the internet.

Given Jake Paul's history with Jey Uso and his willingness to get involved, The Problem Child may make his return to the Stamford-based promotion to ensure his brother walks out of St. Louis with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, provided the match is made official for Backlash.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned scenario is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how the rivalry between Logan Paul and Jey Uso shapes up in the coming weeks.

Logan Paul last challenged for a world title at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

The potential match against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship will mark The Maverick's third attempt at being a world champion. Logan has previously competed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 and later against Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

While he came up short on both occasions, the social media sensation impressed everyone with his performances.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will shock the world by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion in the coming weeks.

