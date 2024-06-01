Major name to win another WWE Money in the Bank briefcase after 15 years? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event for this year is set to take place in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6, 2024. The Stamford-based promotion has just over a month to create the ideal lineup for the upcoming premium live event.

Now given the ongoing tension between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, there's a chance that the Straight Edge Superstar could come out victorious and secure the Men's MITB contract.

The Scottish Warrior will compete against the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE later this month. There is a strong possibility that Drew could emerge victorious and claim the championship in his native land.

If things indeed go down in such a manner, WWE might throw a curveball and let Punk snag his third MITB briefcase, and first of the last 15 years, to spice up the ongoing feud between him and McIntyre. Punk clinched the MITB contracts in the 2008 and 2009 ladder matches.

The Second City Saint made a surprising comeback to WWE during Survivor Series: Wargames 2023, defying expectations after his controversial departure in 2014. However, the passage of time had not been kind to his physical well-being, as he suffered an injury earlier this year during the Royal Rumble.

While he has not wrestled since the PLE in January, he was expected to return within six to eight months. Interestingly, he had a little tussle with the Scottish Warrior at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year and showed almost no discomfort. This could suggest that he surprises everyone by participating in the July Ladder match.

Punk's vibe remains unchanged despite the injury, making him the ideal candidate to secure the MITB briefcase and unleash it on McIntyre. We'll have to wait and see if this turns into reality, as at this time it's just conjecture.

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre will be an epic WWE feud

It all began when McIntyre unintentionally hurt Punk during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. And although the injury was unfortunate, it ended up being the greatest stroke of luck for the WWE Universe. It successfully established a more captivating rivalry between the two veterans.

McIntyre and Punk accomplished a lot, even without stepping foot inside the ring. They relied on their exceptional microphone skills to keep things exciting. Whether it was through verbal exchanges or online banter, they consistently seized every chance to mock one another.

Considering that Drew McIntyre is getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country, there's a chance he could become the champion before the MITB PLE. If Punk manages to win his third contract, it could open up an opportunity for McIntyre to potentially lose his title to yet another cash-in, which would only intensify his ongoing feud with CM Punk.

