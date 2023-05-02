Major part of Roman Reigns' presentation could get changed due to unrelated WWE Draft pick

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been untouchable in many different senses. The Tribal Chief's title reign is approaching 1,000 days, and his presentation is pretty much perfect. However, one key aspect might be lost following the 2023 Draft.

Over the past year, on SmackDown, fans have grown to notice and appreciate how ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduces Reigns. Her delivery fits the might and ferocity of The Head of the Table. Samantha's call has become iconic and can be considered one of the greatest-ever introductions by a WWE ring announcer.

She is engaged to Ricochet, who was drafted to RAW alongside Braun Strowman. Since the company ensures that couples remain on the same brand, one can safely say that Samantha Irvin will likely move to the red brand too. As a result, she would no longer introduce Roman Reigns anymore.

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand



"The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns!"...

Is her best call.. So fierce and powerful in delivery! Every great announcer has a call that they are known for.. I'd say that @SamanthaTheBomb comfortably has one of her own now.."The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns!"...Is her best call.. So fierce and powerful in delivery! Every great announcer has a call that they are known for.. I'd say that @SamanthaTheBomb comfortably has one of her own now.."The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns!"...Is her best call.. So fierce and powerful in delivery! https://t.co/FWtGWWlq1B

Taking her place as SmackDown's ring announcer could be Mike Rome, who does a great job himself. All is not lost, though, for fans of Samantha Irvin if she moves to RAW. Her introduction for Gunther is also quite incredible, and it can continue in this scenario as Imperium got drafted to the red brand too.

Roman Reigns can have fresh feuds on SmackDown following the WWE Draft

Even if Samantha Irvin isn't around to add gravitas to The Tribal Chief's television appearances, Roman Reigns has an interesting few months ahead of him. He is WWE's top champion, even after a new world title has been introduced for RAW.

The Big Uce can feud with some old rivals he last faced before turning heel. Reigns has matches against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley to look forward to, with The All-Mighty being the last person to pin him clean. However, all rhodes lead to Cody.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Since it seems to be a topic today, if you were in charge, where would you book the rematch for Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes…



SummerSlam 2023 or WrestleMania 40?



Anything past SummerSlam would be a hell of a risk IMO… Since it seems to be a topic today, if you were in charge, where would you book the rematch for Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes…SummerSlam 2023 or WrestleMania 40?Anything past SummerSlam would be a hell of a risk IMO… https://t.co/mYUEG4TT6Y

Despite being drafted to RAW, The American Nightmare remains the optimal option to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Whether it happens at SummerSlam or WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes needs to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

When do you think Roman Reigns should finally be dethroned? Let us know in the comments below!

