Roman Reigns could face the last man to pin him clean after 5 years thanks to the WWE Draft

Things have gotten interesting following Night One of the WWE Draft, as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa collectively were the number one pick for SmackDown. It remains to be seen how the blue brand's main event scene will look by the end of RAW.

One thing is for sure, though. Cody Rhodes won't be on the same brand as The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare remains on the red brand, which means Reigns will likely have a host of fresh opponents. One of them is, coincidentally, the last person to pin him clean in WWE: Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty defeated Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2018. The Big Uce has been pinned a few times since then, but they have all featured heavy interference. His most recent pinfall loss remains the TLC Match against King Corbin in December 2019.

We previously mentioned how Lashley should face Reigns at Night of Champions, but since then, the added context of the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Draft has altered things. Now that he has been drafted to SmackDown, the company should take its time with this match.

WWE can build Bobby Lashley into a massive threat once again, possibly in time for SummerSlam. With the story of him being the last one to pin Roman Reigns clean, there might be enough doubt to create a compelling scenario for the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Roman Reigns may face another old rival soon after the WWE Draft

Bobby Lashley isn't the only WWE star The Tribal Chief can renew rivalries with following the WWE Draft. AJ Styles has also been drafted to SmackDown, along with the entire OC. He feels re-energized, and there is enough mileage in a match between him and Roman Reigns.

The Phenomenal One last faced The Big Uce seven years ago at Extreme Rules 2016. Their in-ring chemistry was sensational, which would only bode well for a potential match in 2023. WWE can even play on the real-life heat between Styles and Paul Heyman if they are comfortable with it.

While the WWE Draft has set up multiple exciting feuds for Roman Reigns, the endgame does seem to be Cody Rhodes switching brands and finally dethroning The Tribal Chief. The RAW star can win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match to do so, with him rumored to face Reigns again at WrestleMania 40.

