Roman Reigns' next opponent must be WWE star he last faced 5 years ago

The day is fast approaching. Roman Reigns is getting closer and closer to reaching 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion. Fate has it that The Tribal Chief's next title defense will likely happen on that very day!

With Reigns set to miss Backlash, Night of Champions could host his first match since WrestleMania 39. It falls perfectly on the 1,000-day mark, which might be why WWE renamed it from King and Queen of the Ring. But who should he face in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia?

Roman Reigns needs fresh opponents to keep his record-breaking title reign exciting. So, why not give Bobby Lashley a go? He's one of the few top stars not to challenge for the Universal Championship during it.

While The All-Mighty was part of a triple-threat match featuring Reigns and Big E on RAW in September 2021, his last singles match against The Big Uce came in July 2018. Lashley has grown in the ring and as a character since then.

A heavyweight showdown that is a PLE MAIN EVENT MUST SEE I still hopeful The All Mighty Bobby Lashley gets a shot 1 on 1 with The Tribal Chief Roman ReignsA heavyweight showdown that is a PLE MAIN EVENT MUST SEE I still hopeful The All Mighty Bobby Lashley gets a shot 1 on 1 with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns 👀💯A heavyweight showdown that is a PLE MAIN EVENT MUST SEE‼️ https://t.co/QiV7ecY0m4

The two heavyweights traded victories at Extreme Rules 2018 and on RAW eight days later, with both matches featuring intense and hard-hitting action. Expect more of the same if they face each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The result may not be in much doubt, but Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley would be a fantastic main event for Night of Champions 2023. The fans are behind The All-Mighty after his involvement at WrestleMania was greatly diminished, so it would be wise to push him up the card.

Who else is left for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against?

The biggest match left for Roman Reigns as Universal Champion is a rematch against Seth Rollins. The two former Shield brothers had an excellent match at Royal Rumble 2022, with The Tribal Chief losing by disqualification.

As a result, he still has unfinished business with Rollins. Both stars are interested in facing each other at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary might even be the man who finally dethrones Reigns, but it remains to be seen if WWE will book him as the next world champion.

For the titles. WrestleMania 40. Seth Rollins wants to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns wants to main event WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.For the titles. WrestleMania 40. https://t.co/VO9NG82MpN

Cody Rhodes is still likely to be the one who ends Roman's reign, though, be it at next year's Show of Shows or before that. Other potential opponents for The Big Uce include Randy Orton, if he can return, and his cousin, Jey Uso.

Do you want Roman Reigns to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until WrestleMania 40? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

