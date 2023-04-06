Which former champion was planned to confront Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? Details on WWE's scrapped plans

Bobby Lashley was just one of the WWE stars that didn't have a match at WrestleMania 39. Although The All Mighty appeared at the event for a short while, it was reportedly planned that he would share the ring with a former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

According to reports from WRKD Wrestling, Bobby Lashley was supposed to be confronted by LA Knight at WrestleMania 39 Night 2. However, the site noted that they are unsure why the reported confrontation was changed to a simple appearance from The All Mighty.

"A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend's #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, 'WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!' We're told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made,"

Prior to this year's Show of Shows, Lashley was in a heated feud with Bray Wyatt. After the latter's absence last month due to an undisclosed illness, Lashley began calling out any willing superstars on social media to step up against him at WrestleMania 39. Knight was also one of the stars that have teased an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All, especially after becoming a fan favorite, but he was absent from the event.

Bobby may have been present at this year's Show of Shows, but it was only to greet fans and showcase the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy he won on a previous episode of SmackDown. The star didn't get the WrestleMania match he was looking for.

Bobby Lashley appears unhappy with his short appearance for WWE WrestleMania 39

The All Mighty's continuous call on social media led to many fans believing that he would have a match at this year's April premium live event, possibly in the form of an open challenge. The superstar was also positive about appearing on WrestleMania during interviews days before the event. From what it looks like, the superstar joined fans in openly expressing his disappointment about the possible change of plans.

After Bobby Lashley's segment at WrestleMania 39, fans noted that the superstar's 'like' section on Twitter contained tweets from fans expressing their disappointment with Lashley's short segment. The star also liked tweets containing how he should have been utilized alongside LA Knight for the event.

On RAW after WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley seemingly began a feud with Bronson Reed. However, it remains to be seen what LA Knight's role will be in the upcoming show, and if he will address his absence at the event on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

