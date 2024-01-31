Major powerhouse star to replace Charlotte Flair and face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40? Massive surprise explored

As we head down the Road to WrestleMania 40, WWE Universe is already dreaming up some entertaining match cards. However, Charlotte Flair is one superstar who is unlikely to feature in any of them.

The Queen is still out of action after suffering three major injuries to her knee during her match against Asuka in December 2023. This has put a damper on any hopes of seeing her face Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows. However, there is a possibility that another major powerhouse star could replace her.

The major powerhouse star in question is TNA's Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace. The Last Pure Athlete, as she is often referred to, is the definition of the word "powerhouse." As such, the idea of having her face the EST of WWE makes a whole lot of sense. After all, they're two exceptionally strong superstars who can undoubtedly put on a show.

She would be a great replacement for Charlotte Flair and help continue building the growing work relationship between WWE and TNA. Moreover, her spot with Belair at the Royal Rumble and the fact that the latter eliminated her would all tie into the perfect storyline.

The match makes more sense when you consider that Grace herself is also interested in facing Belair in TNA. That being said, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds. WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what unfolds.

Charlotte Flair recently welcomed her husband Andrade back to WWE

A match for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania may not be in the works, but one for her husband Andrade probably is. El Idolo recently made an emphatic return to WWE on Saturday when he was a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble. And now that he's back, one can only assume that the company has big plans for him.

Upon his return, Flair was nothing short of ecstatic. As soon as his music hit and he came out in an incredible mask, the 14-time champion took to X to welcome him back. She tweeted a simple one-word message, acknowledging "Papi's" return.

It's great to see the Mexican superstar back in a WWE ring. But that being said, fans will eagerly wait to see The Queen back in her true element as well. Hopefully, she has a speedy and full recovery and graces the ring with her presence soon.

