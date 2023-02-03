Last week was an extremely busy one for WWE Network & Peacock subscribers. Over a dozen full-length programs were made available from just Friday through Sunday. This weekend will feature fewer programs, but there's still a lot to enjoy. In fact, several shows were added throughout the week already.

A new episode of RAW Talk aired on Monday, which broke down RAW after the 2023 Royal Rumble. Last week's episode of NXT was made available on-demand on Tuesday.

Wednesday was a bit busier, with an archived episode of RAW added in the morning, followed by a new episode of WWE's The Bump in the afternoon featuring Cody Rhodes. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday. Additionally, a few dozen short-form digital shows were also made available.

The influx of content continues this weekend, with seven full-length programs set to arrive. This includes a big Premium Live Event, a stand-alone indie program, one of the brightest stars of tomorrow featured on NXT Level Up, and more. What's all set to arrive?

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be added to the WWE Network & Peacock archives on Saturday, February 4th, at 12 PM EST. While no guests are confirmed, the SmackDown post-show will feature three interviews from top stars on the blue brand alongside analysis from Matt Camp & Jackie Redmond.

Last week's episode featured three interviews highlighting four former champions. Megan Morant spoke with both Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair individually.

She also interviewed Ricochet & Braun Strowman. You can check out the interview portion of the program in the video above.

#6. NXT Vengeance Day 2023 & #5. NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Kickoff will air

You don't want to miss this. The stars will be on display THIS SATURDAY at #VengeanceDay in what will be one of the biggest nights in #WWENXT history.You don't want to miss this. The stars will be on display THIS SATURDAY at #VengeanceDay in what will be one of the biggest nights in #WWENXT history. You don't want to miss this. 👊 https://t.co/rBqcTeMifE

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 is set to stream live on Saturday, February 4th. The show begins at 8 PM EST with a one-hour Kickoff beginning at 7 PM EST. The show will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it the first stand-alone NXT Premium Live Event to take place outside of Florida since the pandemic first hit.

The main event of the big show will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title in a Steel Cage Match against Grayson Waller. Additionally, Roxanne Perez is set to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne in Triple Threat Match.

The card also features a four-team bout with The New Day defending the NXT Tag Team Titles. Apollo Crews is set to battle Carmelo Hayes in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match which is sure to be show-stealing.

Lastly, both the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the NXT North American Championship will be defended on the program.

#4. wXw Drive of Champions 2022 will be added on-demand

wXw Drive of Champions 2022 is set to arrive on both WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, February 4th. This event was first held on November 12th, a little over two and a half months ago.

The upload comes after both Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling shows were removed from both platforms following their licensing deals not being renewed by WWE.

The wXw show will feature many of the top names from the company and European wrestling as a whole. Stars on the card include Axel Tischer (aka Alexander Wolfe), Tristan Archer, Cara Noir, and Baby Allison, among others.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will become available

Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will become available on-demand this weekend. RAW & SmackDown are delayed by a month due to contractual obligations with the television stations they air on. Meanwhile, both Main Event & NXT Level Up have shorter delays of a little over two weeks.

WWE Main Event from January 19th, 2023, will be available on Saturday, February 4th. The program's main event saw RAW's Dana Brooke battle NXT's Zoey Stark. Second-generation star Charlie Dempsey also appeared on the show. Son of William Regal, Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 6th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, February 5th. The program was the first of the new year and continued The Bloodline's dominance on the blue brand. The card also featured Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville and Karrion Kross in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on both WWE Network & Peacock on Friday, February 3rd. While the show will stream on both platforms, it will not be available on Peacock for the aforementioned delay due to contractual rights.

The main event of this week's edition of NXT Level Up will see one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in action. The athletic and talented Sol Ruca will take on Lash Legend in the final bout on the card.

The other two matches are sure to be exciting. Big Body Javi will take on Obi Femi in the middle of the show, while former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen will take on Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima in the opening contest.

