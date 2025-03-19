A former two-time WWE United States Champion might quit the promotion after six years of stay in the company. Austin Theory has been a heel ever since he stepped foot in the WWE in 2019, but his graph has never been as low as it is today. Once known to be a shining star and defeating a legend like John Cena at WrestleMania, Theory's career is seemingly at an all-time low.

He lost to Jey Uso on WWE RAW this week within six seconds. The Yeet Master put him to rest with a spear, ending the bout in a blink of a moment. Such type of booking raises questions for Theory's future in the company. He was once backed up strongly by the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, and even attained a nickname, 'The Future,' but it seems that under Triple H's regime, he doesn't have much scope.

Since 2023, he has worked with Grayson Waller as the A-Town Down Under and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, his run as a singles star has not taken off in the last two years. After losing the tag team titles to DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) in July last year, Waller and Theory seldom performed on RAW and were briefly moved to NXT.

Therefore, there is a probability that he might quit the promotion after this poor run.

Since he has been a heel since the beginning, Theory can be turned into a babyface for the first time, with Grayson Waller turning on him. They might feud somewhere down the line and, after the bout, can quit the promotion. Although the exact details of his contract expiry aren't known, he had signed a three to five year deal with the company.

Austin Theory reacts after losing the match to Jey Uso on WWE RAW

While Theory might have tasted a bitter defeat at the hands of Jey Uso, it seems he is still optimistic about his future.

The two-time US Champion made a motivating social media post about himself after losing the match to Jey Uso.

"Keep Moving" #AllDayTheory," he wrote on X.

Next week on RAW, Grayson Waller and Theory will take on Jey Uso and his mystery partner in a tag-team match. It remains to be seen who will have The Yeet Master's back against the A-Town Down Under on RAW.

