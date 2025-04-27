Major RAW superstar to leave WWE immediately after losing to AJ Styles at Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility

Backlash 2025 is the forthcoming WWE Premium Live Event. The card for the show has not been fully announced. Meanwhile, due to recent developments, it seems that a match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross is expected to occur at this PLE.

However, after potentially losing to The Phenomenal One at the upcoming show, Karrion Kross may leave WWE immediately. According to reports, the former NXT Champion's contract with the Stamford-based promotion is set to expire this summer.

Additionally, there is no update yet regarding the renewal of the contract between Kross and WWE. This raises the possibility of him leaving the company after Backlash PLE. At WrestleMania 41, The Herald of Doomsday tried to aid AJ Styles against Logan Paul by preventing The Maverick from using brass knuckles.

However, this backfired on the veteran as he attacked Kross instead, leading to the YouTuber's victory. This expansion could likely result in Styles vs. Kross at Backlash show. Furthermore, since the former World Champion has already lost at 'Mania, there is certainly a chance that he will win at the upcoming PLE.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming weeks and whether Triple H has any plans to re-sign Karrion Kross following his contract expiration.

Does Triple H have plans to push the former champion ahead of WWE Backlash 2025?

According to the latest reports, it seems that The Game has plans to push the former NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a unique manner. As per sources, the Stamford-based promotion intends to push Kross more outside the ring rather than in in-ring contests.

This means that the WWE Universe will see more television time for Kross, but not see him immediately squashing stars in the squared circle. Also, fans have seen that World Wrestling Entertainment has featured The Herald of Doomsday in major segments, making it clear that Triple H intends to push him.

This slow character development outside of the in-ring competition will allow the Chief Content Officer to eventually book Kross prominently in the squared circle as well. It's important to note that Kross was booked dominantly under Triple H during his NXT run.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds next and how Triple H will book Karrion Kross as we head towards the next Premium Live event, WWE Backlash.

