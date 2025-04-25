WWE to push Karrion Kross on TV in a unique way (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross has certainly captured the attention of the WWE Universe. But it isn't just fans, as those in power backstage also intend to push him. A new report has revealed the unique way WWE intends to push Kross going forward.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, one of the main topics of discussion was Karrion Kross, who has been one of the company's hottest stars over the WrestleMania 41 weekend despite not being on the card. After his "worked shoot" promo post-WrestleMania, it convinced many that he deserves a big push. It seems like those within WWE agree with that sentiment.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE intends to push Karrion Kross, but will do so in a unique way, which is to push him more outside of the ring. It looks like the company wants to feature him more heavily, but this will be in the character development side of things as it may not directly translate to an instant push inside the ring.

Karrion Kross received a huge endorsement from a wrestling legend.

It seems like Kross is finally getting the attention he deserves after years of what can only be described as a creatively frustrating period. It isn't just the fans in Las Vegas who noticed. Even a wrestling legend shared his thoughts.

In a reaction to the clip that went viral on social media where Karrion Kross shot from the hip and referred to himself as "Killer Kross" (his pre-WWE name), Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page gave the former NXT Champion a huge endorsement on X/Twitter:

"I get asked all the time… Who’s the next Big Break Out Star? If the people get behind him… You just saw him! @realKILLERkross," DDP tweeted.

If you haven't seen the clip, you certainly must. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant were discussing WrestleMania 41, and Karrion Kross came in and cut the best promo of his career.

He used non-PG language, but that wasn't what made it go viral. It was the intense emotions portrayed, and Kross was praised for what many believe were real-life grievances he had over his time on the main roster. Towards the end, Scarlett even appeared to try and calm him down, but Kross wasn't in the space to relax.

Either way, it worked, and great things may come of it. WrestleMania weekend was favorable for the former NXT Champion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

