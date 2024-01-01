Major return of former champion, top faction to break up? - 4 possible directions in WWE for Rhea Ripley in 2024

2024 has officially arrived, and many WWE superstars are looking forward to having a big year. Some who were successful in 2023 hope to carry on that fortune. Meanwhile, those who had a less-than-ideal year hope to correct course over the next twelve months.

One superstar who will have difficulty topping 2023 is Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day had arguably the best year out of any wrestler in the entire company, and the fruits of her success are still evident, as she remains the Women's World Champion.

Rhea won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She has then successfully fought numerous of the top stars of the industry, all while also being part of The Judgment Day.

While it may seem impossible for Rhea to top her 2023, she will certainly attempt to. This article will take a look at a handful of directions The Ripper's career could potentially take over the next twelve months.

Below are four possible directions in WWE for Rhea Ripley in 2024.

#4. Rhea Ripley could remain the Women's World Champion throughout 2024

Rhea Ripley on RAW

As noted, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. The talented WWE Superstar won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn an opportunity to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship (now the Women's World Championship). She went on to win the gold.

In the time since then, Rhea hasn't come close to losing her coveted prize. Sure, talented female stars have battled her, including Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega. In the end, however, Mami always remained on top of the division.

In 2024, the massive WWE star may continue her path of dominance. There's a chance Rhea will go the entire calendar year retaining her prized title. Gunther and Roman Reigns have recently been able to accomplish this rare feat. Could Ripley be next?

#3. She could have an epic feud with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's top female superstars. In 2022, the talented performer won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She proceeded to cash in on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan kept that championship momentum heading into 2023. She managed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. While she's been away from television with an injury, many fans expect her to return soon.

Whenever Liv does return, she and Rhea could engage in an epic feud. The two former tag team partners had an ugly split on RAW in 2022. A feud between the pair two years later for the Women's World Championship could be a lot of fun.

#2. AJ Lee could return to WWE and feud with The Eradicator

AJ Lee is a legend in WWE. While she didn't have a long run on the main roster, she found plenty of success. This includes winning the Divas Championship on three separate occasions. At the time, the Divas Championship was the top title for female superstars.

Unfortunately, AJ hasn't competed in years. Her last match was on March 30, 2015. Almost nine years later, however, a return could be in the cards. Her husband, CM Punk, recently returned to WWE and mended a lot of fences from the past. It is reasonable to believe that she could do the same thing.

Some believe that AJ is low-key working on an in-ring return, as she has been posting training videos from the past and even took a picture with her Chucks. If she is returning, an epic feud with the top female star on Monday Night RAW makes sense. It would be a David vs. Goliath-style bout, but one that could really be entertaining.

#1. Rhea could go solo and leave The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

While Rhea Ripley has been a dominant in-ring performer in WWE, much of her popularity and success comes from outside of matches. Rhea is part of The Judgment Day faction, arguably the top stable in the company. Not only that, but she has become the face of the group.

Judgment Day also includes Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor. While the group has dominated much of WWE, they aren't without their drama. Both Finn and Damian have, at times, been on the outs with the group. JD barely managed to make it in too

There is a lot of drama with the stable, and Rhea is the type of superstar who may just decide it isn't for her anymore. Instead, the group may break up, or Ripley could potentially just leave. Don't be shocked to see The Eradicator go solo in 2024, leaving The Judgment Day behind.

