Major rivalry for Dominik Mysterio, champion warned ahead of Survivor Series? - 4 things Logan Paul could do on WWE RAW

Logan Paul is back in WWE! After a successful boxing match last weekend, The Maverick was interviewed post-fight. To the surprise of many, he called out one of the greatest superstars of all time: Rey Mysterio. He has since made his way back to the promotion.

The Maverick has made it clear that he wants to win the United States Championship. He's yet to hold a title in professional wrestling, but there are few belts better to capture than the historic prize currently on SmackDown. Rey Mysterio accepted his challenge, and the match is on!

Despite that bout being made, Paul is set to appear on Monday Night RAW this week. The show will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It isn't yet clear what Logan will do on the show, given that his opponent at Crown Jewel is a SmackDown star.

This article will look at a few things Paul may do when he appears in front of over 10,000 fans on RAW in Dallas. Could he form an unexpected alliance? Might Logan send a warning to another top champion?

Below are four things Logan Paul could do on WWE RAW.

#4. He could fight Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

On WWE SmackDown this week, Logan Paul took a swipe at numerous people. This includes Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight. While he didn't directly insult Dominik Mysterio, he did bring his name up.

This might not sit well with the reigning NXT North American Champion. Dirty Dom doesn't want to be associated with his "deadbeat dad." As a result of Logan's chat with the WWE Hall of Famer, Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day may confront The Maverick.

If Dom does, especially on his own, it could lead to an unexpected fight between two of the company's most hated stars. If all of Judgment Day confronts Logan, his cockiness and arrogance may lead to a brutal beatdown from the promotion's most dominant faction.

#3. Logan Paul could warn Gunther ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

WWE Survivor Series is set to take place on Saturday, November 25th. The big show will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company recently added more seats for the event due to fan demand.

While not yet confirmed, many believe that a RAW vs. SmackDown element could be involved at the show. This could include champions from RAW battling those from SmackDown. For example, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may battle the World Heavyweight Champion.

Another potential bout is the Intercontinental Champion battling the United States Champion. If that happens, Logan could be the champion by the time the show rolls around. As a result, he may warn the powerful and imposing Gunther that if the two clash, he'll put an end to The Ring General's unbeatable image once and for all.

#2. He might talk trash about Rey Mysterio

Expand Tweet

There's a lot that can be said about Logan Paul. Some question the kind of person he is and his morals, both in and out of the ring. Regardless of the controversy surrounding him and the debate over him, nobody can deny that he's a natural WWE Superstar.

One of the biggest aspects of being a top-level pro wrestler is the trash talk. Logan Paul certainly can talk trash with the best of them. Whether it has been towards The Miz, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or Ricochet, The Maverick is good at spewing verbal venom.

When he appears on WWE RAW, Logan may just talk more trash about Rey Mysterio. While Rey is a SmackDown star, Paul could utilize his time on the USA Network to further his feud without fear of being interrupted by the Hall of Famer.

#1. Paul could form a surprise union with Dirty Dom and The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

As noted, Logan Paul mentioned Dominik Mysterio in his promo on Friday alongside other stars such as Roman Reigns and LA Knight. He notably didn't trash tak Dominik much, however. If anything, it could be argued that he used Dom's name to insult a WWE Hall of Famer.

While Mysterio wants to move on from his father, he frequently takes shots at his own dad. Dirty Dom may enjoy the fact that Logan has issues with his father, and instead of animosity brewing between these two loathed heels, a union could potentially form.

While many believe A-Town Down Under is the most detested heel team imaginable in WWE, Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio could somehow be even more annoying than Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Who knows, Logan could even join The Judgment Day.