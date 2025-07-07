Major SmackDown stars to switch brands, Seth Rollins' faction to grow? - 4 finishes for Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will take place tonight, and it is a massive show. For starters, this edition of RAW is the last episode of the red brand ahead of both Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution this weekend.

Beyond that, the show is loaded with major matches. Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Kairi Sane, Seth Rollins and Penta will battle it out, and Sami Zayn will face his longtime foe, Bron Breakker. The latter two have been at each other's throats off and on for a year now.

As if that wasn't enough, Main Event Jey Uso will be in action too. Unfortunately, Jey has his work cut out for him, as he will battle one of the most destructive and violent wrestlers today: Big Bronson Reed.

Reed vs. Uso will be a fascinating match, and the outcome, in particular, will be quite interesting to determine. Who will win? How will the bout conclude? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for The Yeet Man vs. Auszilla on RAW tonight.

Below are four finishes for Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW.

#4. Jey Uso could win cleanly with the Uso Splash

Jey Uso spent years as a tag team expert. He and his brother Jimmy Uso, collectively known as The Usos, had incredible success in the tag team ranks. In fact, they will go down in WWE history as one of the best duos to ever lace their boots up.

During the past year or so, though, he has found an incredible amount of success in the solo ranks. Not only did Jey capture the Intercontinental Title, but he even won the World Heavyweight Championship by dethroning Gunther at WWE WrestleMania. He is the real deal.

Most of Jey's major victories in wrestling have come from the Uso Splash off of the top rope. When Jey and Bronson go at it, if he can level the big man with a few superkicks, an Uso Splash could then seal the deal and pick up a clean pinfall victory for The Yeet Man.

#3. Bronson Reed could destroy and injure Jey Uso, leading to a referee stoppage

Bronson Reed is one of the most physical and imposing superstars in WWE today. He has been on an absolute tear since returning at Saturday Night's Main Event following WrestleMania, and he strikes fear into his opposition.

One thing Reed has become well known for is hitting a seemingly endless array of Tsunami Splashes from the top rope to a WWE star. Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, R-Truth, and others have fallen victim to this barrage, and Jey might be next.

If Reed batters Jey Uso for long enough, the referee would have no other choice than to call for the bell. A series of Tsunami Splashes, for example, would leave Jey helpless and unable to compete. This would force whoever the referee ends up being to rule Bronson the winner by decision.

#2. Ethan Page could debut by helping Bronson Reed win

Ethan Page is an accomplished and well-traveled WWE star. Prior to joining the promotion, Page competed in various companies, including All Elite Wrestling and TNA Wrestling. He is a former NXT Champion and the reigning North American Champion.

There is a chance that Ethan could play a role in the finish of the WWE RAW match. In a moment that would be an absolute shocker, he could appear and distract Jey or even attack Uso behind the referee's back. This could then allow Bronson to pick up the victory.

If Ethan does help Reed win, this could mean huge things for his career. It would likely mean that All Ego would officially join Seth Rollins' stable. Ego joining Seth, Bronson, Bron, and Paul would make an already dangerous faction even more impressive.

#1. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso could join WWE RAW to help Jey moving forward

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso were rivals in WWE for a while, thanks to The Samoan Werewolf being associated with Solo Sikoa. Now, the two are on the same page and are fighting against Solo's MFT stable.

On WWE RAW, the SmackDown duo could show up to help Jey Uso. Jacob Fatu is a cousin of Jey, and Jimmy, of course, is Jey's twin brother. It would make sense that they'd have his back and help Uso pick up a victory. They could also run off any of Reed's teammates if they're ringside.

Not only would this appearance help Jey tonight, but it could also be a permanent move. This would ensure that Jey won't have to battle Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker on his own. Who better to have Jey's back than his own family?

