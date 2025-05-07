Major star to make his return after 19 months on SmackDown? Potential explored

The upcoming episode of SmackDown might see the return of a major name after 19 months. During this week's NXT, fans heard a familiar guitar strum as Elijah, better known to WWE fans as Elias, made his way out to compete in the Number One Contender's Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Oba Femi's NXT Championship. With the partnership between WWE and TNA in full effect, Elijah could also appear on this week's SmackDown.

The WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement after Elijah's surprise appearance. The former Elias had an impressive outing as he scored multiple eliminations, including the former NXT Champion Trick Williams, before being tossed out by Shawn Spears. The match was eventually won by Myles Borne, who eliminated Shawn Spears and Ethan Page to secure his victory.

The partnership between WWE and TNA has been fruitful for both promotions, with Joe Hendry being an example that it is not strictly limited to NXT. Hendry recently competed against Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The reigning TNA World Champion also made his Royal Rumble debut earlier this year.

WWE could bring back Elijah to the main roster for an appearance after looking at the response The Drifter received from the audience. The former 24/7 Champion could compete in a match or participate in a segment. He might not be back as a full-time member of the roster, but fans would not rule out the opportunity of an appearance. WWE could look to capitalize on the buzz and bring Elijah on this week's SmackDown on Friday. If it does happen, it would mark The Drifter's return on the main roster after 19 months.

Elijah was a part of WWE for nine years before being released from his contract in September 2023. Before his departure, he briefly played the character of Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel, and was involved in a rivalry with Kevin Owens, who was out to prove that Elias and Ezekiel were the same person.

After parting ways with WWE, Elijah had a brief run on the independent circuit before signing with TNA in February of this year. With TNA in an active agreement with NXT, fans could expect to see The Drifter in a WWE ring again.

While it is possible, it should be noted that this scenario is based on speculation. There are no confirmed reports of Elijah's next appearance in WWE.

Plans for this week's SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will serve as the go-home episode for Backlash 2025. Several matches have already been announced as WWE heads to Dayton, Ohio.

The Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, will be in attendance before his clash with Randy Orton at the PLE. The Franchise Player will respond to The Viper's fiery promo from last week's SmackDown.

LA Knight and Damian Priest will team up to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf is set to defend his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash.

Jade Cargill will collide with Nia Jax in a singles match for a shot at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship.

