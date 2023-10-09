Major star seeking revenge, teammates to finally clash? - 4 possible opponents for IYO SKY following WWE Fastlane 2023

The WWE Women's Champion is still IYO SKY coming out of Fastlane 2023. This is surprising to many fans, as she had quite the challenge at the big show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Genius Of The Sky had to battle two other opponents.

Not only did SKY have to battle two stars from SmackDown, but she clashed with two of the all-time greats, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, in a Triple Threat Match. The odds were stacked against her, but IYO ultimately came through, thanks in part to interference from Bayley.

Despite IYO requesting The Role Model stay in the back, Bayley came out to the ringside area and distracted the referee. This allowed for the official to miss Charlotte making Asuka tap out. IYO then hit the Over The Moonsault for the victory.

Now that The Genius Of The Sky has successfully retained her title, regardless of the controversial nature of her win, it is time to look ahead. Who might be the one to step up to IYO next and potentially win her coveted belt? This article will look at a handful of stars who could be SKY's next big opponent.

Below are four possible opponents for IYO SKY following WWE Fastlane 2023.

#4. Charlotte Flair as a bone to pick with IYO following WWE Fastlane

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has dominated WWE ever since first arriving on the scene. She was a top star on NXT on two separate occasions, and has ruled both RAW and SmackDown. Flair has won 14 world titles throughout her time on the main roster.

As noted, The Queen was in the WWE Fastlane bout alongside IYO SKY and Asuka. In fact, she arguably had the match won if it weren't for interference from Bayley. Asuka was tapping out, but the referee missed it thanks to The Role Model's interference.

If anybody deserves a shot at IYO SKY's belt, it would be Charlotte. She can make a claim to being the rightful champion, and the two should have a big-time clash to determine who the rightful titleholder really is.

#3. Bayley could surprisingly want a shot at gold

Bayley is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. She's a Grand Slam Champion, having won every title available to her at one stage. With the top belts re-branded, however, it does offer her the chance to win something new.

The Role Model is part of Damage CTRL, alongside both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The trio have had their ups and downs as a unit, with tension regularly mounting between Bayley and The Genius Of The Sky

Given the issues between them, there's certainly a chance that Bayley will eventually betray SKY. Despite The Role Model coming through at Fastlane, the turn could happen sooner rather than later. If it does, could former teammates clash over gold?

#2. Bianca Belair could return to television

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is an athletic marvel. She has been with WWE for years now, and held gold on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. She is also a former WrestleMania headliner.

The EST of WWE is currently away from television. Her kayfabe exit came courtesy of Damage CTRL. The devious faction attacked Belair backstage and injured her leg. In actuality, Bianca is simply experiencing some much-needed time off after grinding for years.

Given that Belair will be seeking revenge on the devious trio, her best course of action could be to target IYO SKY. The two have battled before - in fact, IYO even cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Belair. Can Bianca win back the coveted prize?

#1. Jade Cargill could join the SmackDown brand

Jade Cargill is WWE's latest massive signing. She was first in All Elite Wrestling, where she had a long and successful undefeated streak throughout most of her tenure in the promotion. She left for greener pastures, and recently signed with the larger wrestling promotion.

The former AEW TBS Champion made a unique debut at WWE Fastlane 2023. She never appeared in front of the crowd, but she was shown arriving to the building, and proceeded to chat with Triple H.

While it remains unclear when she'll officially debut, and on which brand, it could come at the expense of IYO SKY. Perhaps Jade talking to Triple H was negotiations regarding a potential championship match. If so, she could have the fastest rise in the women's division in modern history.