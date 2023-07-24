Major SummerSlam match to feature another star? - 4 things that could happen during Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's contract signing on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is running WWE. At least, that's what the fearsome foursome has been saying every time any of the talented stars pick up a mic. Given much of their recent success, the statement is hard to argue.

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio is the new NXT North American Champion, and Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank. The only person without a major title or accolade to his name right now is Finn Balor.

The former Universal Champion is hoping to change that. He will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. On RAW, the champion and challenger will go face-to-face when they sign the contract for the bout at the upcoming big event.

What will happen when two heated rivals meet in the center of the ring to sign a contract to one of the biggest matches in either of their careers? Could a fight break out? Could another star add himself to the bout?

Below are four things that could happen during Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's contract signing on WWE RAW.

#4. Finn Balor might viciously assault Seth Rollins to send one last match to the champion

Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins on NXT.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have been rivals for a long time. They feuded for the Universal Championship seven years ago and later fought over the Intercontinental Title too. However, this latest version of the Rollins-Balor rivalry has been the most intense.

It seems as if Finn is jumping Seth on a weekly basis. He viciously attacked him to kick off Monday Night RAW one week. He then attacked The Visionary on NXT on a separate occasion. The Prince most recently jumped Seth backstage on last week's episode of RAW.

Given Balor's recent history, there's a strong chance he will cheap shot or assault The Visionary during their contract signing. If Seth gets distracted, even for a moment, Finn will make the champion pay for the error in a violent fashion.

#3. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's signing could end up being peaceful

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

While Finn Balor has absolutely made their rivalry vicious and more heated than it should be, there's no guarantee that their upcoming contract signing has to go the route of every other one. This may be one of very few WWE contract signings that don't end in violence.

Balor has a clear and understandable vendetta against Seth. Despite the ill will, the coveted World Heavyweight Championship is on the line. Finn knows winning that title means becoming the top star on WWE RAW.

Seth has already defeated AJ Styles to win the belt and then successfully defended it against Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Damian Priest. The title is becoming very important in a short amount of time.

As a result, Finn and Seth may avoid risking injury with their epic bout on the horizon. Of course, verbal blows will be sent even if physical ones aren't.

#2. Judgment Day could jump The Visionary

Finn Balor is part of The Judgment Day. The faction was born out of Edge's dark vision for a group in WWE, but the Hall of Famer was later kicked out of the stable. Now, the fearsome foursome dominates RAW each week with no legendary star's oversight.

Part of what makes the group so dangerous is their "pack of wolves" mentality. They will gang up on WWE superstars. The Eradicator is not afraid to get her licks in, nor are Damian Priest or Dominik Mysterio. As a result, Seth Rollins could be in trouble come the impending contract signing.

Judgment Day members may attack Rollins ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam match. Balor knows that Rollins won't give up or postpone the bout, so Finn has a clear advantage if they can injure The Visionary ahead of time. Will the group stand tall over a fallen Seth?

#1. Damian Priest could cash in his contract to join the match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was an epic event held in London earlier this month. The show featured two big-time Ladder Matches. IYO SKY won one of the matches, while Damian Priest won the other contest.

Damian became the new Mr. Money in the Bank by winning the match. With the briefcase, he can cash in a contract for a guaranteed title opportunity anytime in one year. This includes after or during a match, or he could reveal his plans in advance.

When Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have a contract signing on WWE RAW, Priest may interrupt the proceedings. He could alert both Seth and his Judgment Day cohort that he will be joining the match and thus turning it into a Triple Threat. This would dramatically shake things up in Detroit.