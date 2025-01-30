Major superstar to quit WWE NXT in frustration? Exploring the possibility

Whether it's Penta or Jordynne Grace, WWE has been quick to add talent to their roster. In the last two years, the Stamford-based promotion has signed many stars and these new names have performed very well. However, while new superstars continue to make their way, an old one might leave the promotion.

The superstar who could part ways with WWE and pursue a career elsewhere is Corey Graves. While he returned to programming last week on NXT, The Savior of Misbehavior has expressed his frustration about being demoted to the developmental brand. However, no one knows whether this situation is real or if it's a storyline angle.

As per recent reports, Graves' frustration with WWE is most likely work and he will be staying with the promotion. However, to create interest, the creative could present an angle in which the former NXT Tag Team Champion could quit the developmental brand.

Sometime later, he could return on Monday Night RAW and attack Pat McAfee. This assault could then lead to a match between the duo at WrestleMania 41. While the angle is speculative, in this way Corey Graves could make his in-ring return.

WWE star Corey Graves did not rule out the possibility of returning to in-ring action last year

Eight years ago, Corey Graves was pushed into retirement after suffering multiple concussions. Since then, he has donned the hat of a commentator. While The Savior of Misbehavior has been cleared for an in-ring return, there has been no update on whether he will wrestle again.

Last year, the now NXT commentator spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. In his conversation with the Hall of Fame journalist, Graves mentioned he is busy focusing on his career as a commentator. However, he did not rule out the possibility of an in-ring return.

Corey Graves said:

"With that said, if the opportunity ever presented itself where it made sense, where it could be part of a larger story, I'm beyond the point of I don't need that WrestleMania moment for my own ego. I just am a willing participant and another character that can hopefully be thrown into the mix in some capacity, as needed, but I think I've scratched the itch fairly well recently."

Graves also spoke about the WWE Superstars he would like to face if he returns to the ring:

"Any of those guys, I mean, I would love to step in the ring with Seth again," Graves continued. "Seth was one of my favorite opponents in FCW and NXT when we were first coming up. I would love to step in the ring with Punk again. It's been many, many years. And as far as my personal favorite these days, I'm a big Gunther fan, I'm in no hurry to step inside the ring with The Ring General!"

In wrestling, superstars like Edge, Saraya, and Bryan Danielson were pushed into retirement due to injuries. However, they made successful comebacks and became even bigger superstars. It will be interesting to see if Graves follows a similar route or chooses to continue with commentary duties.

