Major superstar set to return to turn heel and re-ignite 18 year old feud with John Cena and face him? Exploring the possibilities

John Cena's illustrious career has been marked by numerous memorable rivalries, but his feud with Carlito during the early stages stands out as a timeless classic. Remarkably, despite his departure from WWE in 2010, Carlito is rumored to be on the verge of returning to the company full-time.

There have been reports that the 'Cool' Superstar has already signed with the company and will soon be making a return. While he has made sporadic appearances after being released in 2010, it was his return at Backlash 2023 that reportedly sparked interest in re-signing him. The Puerto Rican interfered during the Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny match and received a thunderous ovation from his home crowd.

The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, had one of his most memorable feuds against Carlito in 2004-05. The two men battled over the United States Championship, and the rivalry got extremely personal and heated. With Carlito set to return, there will be no better opponent for him than John Cena himself.

Cena returned at Money in the Bank recently. While it is speculated that it was a one-off appearance, it is clear that the former WWE Champion will continue to be a major part of the company.

By having Carlito turn heel and go after his arch nemesis, fans will not only get an act of nostalgia but also help Carlito re-establish himself as a top name for the newer WWE audience.

Jack Kirby confirmed that Carlito has signed with WWE; a potential feud could happen with John Cena

In a recent installment of Cafe de Rene, Jack Kilby, who is the EVP of Great North Wrestling, revealed that he had successfully secured Carlito's participation for a GNW show. However, his plans had to be abruptly canceled when the 44-year-old wrestler decided to sign a new contract with WWE.

''And to his credit, as soon as he found out that the ink was dry on the Titan Sports contract, he said that he would love to do the show and would love to work for Great North Wrestling in the future should the opportunity present itself,'' stated Kilby.

If WWE wants to bring back Carlito, then it would be vital for them to ensure that the former US Champion is presented in a good light. While he received a babyface reaction when he appeared at BackLash, Carlito has been commended for being one of the best heels during the Ruthless Aggression era. A feud with the iconic John Cena would help Carlito become an A-level heel in WWE.

