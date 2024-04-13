Major tease, missed hint on WWE RAW- 4 signs there is a new Tribal Chief and it isn't Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga united last night on WWE SmackDown, and it seems that Jimmy Uso has now been kicked out of The Bloodline.

The duo sent a message to Jimmy Uso via a vicious beatdown. It seems that this is a major tease regarding the next chapter of The Bloodline saga, and it appears there is a new Tribal Chief in town, but it isn't Solo Sikoa; he is being controlled by someone else.

Here's a look at four signs that there is a new Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown:

#4. Paul Heyman had no idea

This past week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman cut a promo, where he talked about taking accountability for the loss at WrestleMania before Solo Sikoa told The Wiseman that losses had consequences. The Enforcer walked up to Jimmy Uso and whispered, ''I love you, brother!'' in his elder brother's ear. However, Jimmy was soon attacked by Tama Tonga and Sikoa.

Heyman looked in a state of horror as Sikoa and Tonga continued their beatdown on Jimmy Uso. The Wiseman tried to contact Roman Reigns, but Solo snatched and broke his phone. Later, Tonga and Solo informed Heyman that the actions were carried out on the orders of The Tribal Chief, which left the WWE Hall of Famer gobsmacked. This clearly shows that The Wiseman had no idea about the events of Friday. Perhaps, neither did Roman.

#3. The Rock talked about controlling Solo Sikoa in the past

The Rock has cut several promos since returning to WWE, but one of the most memorable ones came last month when he pitched the idea of a tag team match between The Final Boss & Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals.

As part of his promo, The Great One noted that Bloodline Rules could mean anything and that Solo Sikoa could sing the national anthem. While this was just a throwaway joke, the look on Sikoa's face made it clear that he didn't want to. However, he was also aware that he had to adhere to The Rock's request as the latter was The Final Boss.

#2. Solo Sikoa destroyed Paul Heyman's only means of communication with Roman Reigns

After Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Heir pulled Paul Heyman to the center of the ring, where he did The Bloodline pose. Amid this, The Wiseman attempted to call Roman Reigns, but before the call could go through, Solo pulled the phone from his hand and smashed it.

This makes it even more clear that it isn't Roman Reigns who is in control of The Bloodline anymore and that Solo and Tonga are executing someone else's orders.

#1. The Rock made it clear that he didn't lose at WWE WrestleMania

The Rock appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, where he reminded Cody Rhodes that he pinned the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion at The Show of Shows. The Great One also seemingly took a dig at Roman Reigns by asserting multiple times that Rhodes defeated his cousin in the center of the ring.

The Final Boss made it clear to The American Nightmare that their story was far from over. Hence, it's possible that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga's actions this week on SmackDown were at the behest of The Rock.

Solo took out Jimmy for losing to Main Event Jey Uso at WrestleMania. It's possible that Roman Reigns could also be driven out of The Bloodline due to his failure on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and we may see a new Tribal Chief being officially crowned.

