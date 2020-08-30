Major theory behind Alexa Bliss and her new WWE character revealed

Leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2020, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman used Alexa Bliss as bait to lure each other out. The consequences of that storyline became clear on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

In a backstage segment with Nikki Cross and Tamina, Bliss made an appearance with her new look. Fans were quick to point out that the double ponytail guise resembled the old Alexa Bliss character when she was a heel a few years ago.

Even though Bliss appeared relatively cheerful, she snapped when Cross felt that the new look reminded her of The Fiend.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue was quick to point out that Alexa's hair wasn't the biggest news story here.

The big giveaway of what comes next for Alexa Bliss wasn't her hair, it was what she was wearing on her lower body.



Historically, WWE Superstar who gets notably involved with The Fiend is "changed." Alexa Bliss' latest character arc has left fans with a lot of unanswered questions. Although many thought Bliss would make an appearance during Wyatt and Strowman's main event match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, that did not happen.

As implied in the tweet above, the after-effects of Alexa Bliss's involvement with The Fiend on WWE SmackDown may result in a transformation into a real-life version of Abby The Witch.

Abby The Witch is one of the characters from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. If the puppet gradually manifests itself as a new personality for Alexa Bliss, fans may finally get to witness an intriguing pay-off to this complex storyline.

Will there be a new Wyatt Family in WWE?

Sportskeeda's new show, 'Smack Talk', featuring Tom Colohue and Rick Ucchino debuted this week. They broke down the events from last night's edition of WWE SmackDown. As expected, the topic of Alexa Bliss came up during the live stream.

Rick Ucchino said the following about a new Wyatt Family being possibly formed in WWE today.

"I think [with] the Wyatt Family concept, they'll never call it the 'Wyatt Family' again. But that doesn't mean that he's not trying to "add" to his world. The whole feud with Braun Strowman was trying to get him to come back home and to align himself with Bray Wyatt. That's what they wanted. He [Wyatt] wanted Braun Strowman back with him, so obviously he's tired of being alone. He never wants to be alone, that's why he has puppets. He [Wyatt] fears being alone which is why, yeah, I think there's a real possibility Alexa Bliss does end up with him. Will they call it the 'Wyatt Family'? I don't necessarily believe that. I think that concept is gone and in the past. I think he's [Wyatt] ever-changing, so he's not going to go back to that storyline."

Tom Colohue agreed and added his own thoughts on Bray Wyatt's lore in WWE.

"Even Husky Harris is consistent with Bray Wyatt. That is a canon character. Because there has always been one tremendous fear with Bray Wyatt, and that is being alone. That's why he followed Wade Barrett, that's why he followed the teachings of Sister Abigail. When he has no one above him, he [Wyatt] tries to become the person above him. He tries to then become the leader, but Bray Wyatt was never a cult leader. He followed Sister Abigail. He still follows Sister Abigail. Now, he follows The Fiend. Because in the absence of Sister Abigail who was destroyed by Randy Orton, in the absence of Matt Hardy who he attached himself to immediately after it, he created this greater person, this greater power all on his own. And that I feel is why Alexa Bliss is drawn to The Fiend, not Bray Wyatt."

Additionally, Tom Colohue also revealed some backstage talk that Alexa Bliss is touted as the next breakout Hollywood star from WWE. Click here for more on that story.