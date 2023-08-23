Major title change possibly coming soon? - 4 opponents for Becky Lynch on WWE NXT

WWE NXT has been taken to the next level in recent months. There has been a clear directive to make the show feel more like a third brand. Once NXT transitioned to 2.0, it felt like strictly a developmental show. Thankfully, that has changed over the past year once the show re-branded itself again to revert to the white and gold era.

Numerous top stars from RAW and SmackDown have appeared on the white and gold brand. Some only for a week or two, while others have had more consistent stays to help the talent develop and potentially re-imagine their characters.

One top name who could potentially be on the way to NXT is Becky Lynch. Tiffany Stratton name-dropped The Man a few times during the latest episode of NXT. Becky then sent out a post on X that hinted at her interest in the NXT Women's Championship.

Many believe that NXT has the best women's division on the planet. There are many exciting potential bouts for The Man on the brand, most of which will be completely fresh. This article will look at some of the best possible opponents for the multi-time champion.

#4. Tiffany Stratton is the most logical target

Tiffany Stratton is one of the cockiest stars in pro wrestling, but she has a right to be. Despite being in WWE for a short time, she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She's also had a few great matches, including one with Lyra Valkyria, where she first won the gold.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion is the most logical opponent for Becky Lynch out of everybody else on the brand. She teased a potential feud on NXT and is the top female star on the white and gold brand thanks to the belt around her waist.

The two stars could very well be set for a big-time collision. The perfect avenue for them to face off may be at NXT No Mercy in California. This would allow Becky to attempt to win gold at a big Premium Live Event while also helping NXT sell more tickets.

#3. Blair Davenport is one of WWE's most talented female stars

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport is a world-traveled superstar. Before competing in WWE, she wrestled for Stardom in Japan, All Elite Wrestling, World of Sport, and various other independent and smaller companies. She joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2021.

The former NXT UK star has her eyes set on WWE gold. She interrupted a segment featuring NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, including Gigi Dolin, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez. The four stars will compete to earn a title shot at Stratton.

Regardless of how the four-person bout goes, Blair could be a great opponent for The Man. Davenport has more in-ring experience than anybody in the NXT women's division, so she's more likely to have a stellar match with Big Time Becks. It could also be a good teaser for what may be to come on the main roster.

#2. Lyra Valkyria has proved her skills against Rhea Ripley

Lyra Valkyria is one of the most talented performers in WWE. She started her career in the company on the NXT UK brand but moved to the white & gold show upon its closure last year. She has since become a top star.

Rhea Ripley and Lyra have had an ongoing storyline throughout The Ripper's tenure on WWE NXT. Rhea showed unusual respect to Lyra, and they faced off one-on-one and in tag team competition.

The ongoing storyline between Rhea and Lyra has helped to elevate Valkyria in the eyes of the NXT Universe. To take the next level, she could have an epic bout with Becky Lynch.

Both women are Irish, and Lyra has already proven she can hang with top stars, so the match would be a logical one to book. In one match, the current and future of Irish women's wrestling is a quality hook.

#1. Roxanne Perez is a prodigy

Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is a very likable WWE Superstar. At just 21, she's already captured the imagination of the NXT Universe, won the brand's women's championship, and even held the NXT Tag Team Titles. She lives up to her nickname of The Prodigy.

As noted, Perez was part of the segment with multiple WWE NXT stars looking to become the number-one contender for Tiffany Stratton's title. Unlike the others, however, she's already held that belt. She is a proven commodity on the brand.

Given the accolades she has already achieved, many believe Perez's impending move to the main roster is a matter of time. To truly test if she's ready for the shark-infested waters of RAW and SmackDown, Roxanne could clash with Becky Lynch. If The Man believes The Prodigy is prepared, a call-up may happen sooner.

