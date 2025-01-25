Major title change to take place in WWE next week ahead of Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble 2025 is on the horizon, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it an unforgettable event. With next week being the final stop before the premium live event, Triple H could be planning some huge surprises and shockers. A major title change could take place in the upcoming edition of SmackDown ahead of the year's first annual extravaganza.

The Women's United States Championship will be defended next week when reigning champion Chelsea Green battles Michin. The rivalry between the two stars has been simmering for weeks now. This week on SmackDown, the former O.C. member pinned the reigning champion fair and square in the middle of the ring in a tag team bout, making a bold statement ahead of the huge title match.

After failing to become the inaugural champion at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, Michin is determined to dethrone The Hot Mess. However, the possibility of the Women's US Title changing hands next week is relatively low. It is because Chelsea Green's championship reign has just begun, and taking the title away from her so soon will undermine the significance of her achievement.

A title change at this juncture might also create an underwhelming narrative for the newly introduced Women's United States Championship. The championship's prestige and value may diminish if the title changes hands hastily. Besides, WWE might not crown a new champion just days ahead of the Royal Rumble, as it could become a buzzing point, drifting fans' focus from the upcoming spectacle in Indianapolis.

However, Triple H is known for unraveling surprises when fans least expect them. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Chelsea Green to walk into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's US Champion?

Chelsea Green is basking in glory as the Women's United States Champion in WWE. With Piper Niven protecting her, the title does not appear to go away from her grasp anytime soon. However, this poses a huge question: Will The Hot Mess walk into The Show of Shows as the defending champion?

It looks quite unlikely at this point. There is a good possibility that the Canadian may lose her coveted title ahead of WrestleMania 41. A major reason why it may happen is that WWE often tries to keep big names in the title picture when it comes to The Showcase of The Immortals.

This has been the case for years. The Stamford-based promotion does that to build high-profile matches and dream bouts for The Show of Shows. Hence, the Women's United States Championship changing hands on the Road to WrestleMania 41 seems plausible.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Chelsea Green on SmackDown. Will the coveted title continue to adorn her shoulder or her days as the reigning champion are numbered? Only time will tell.

