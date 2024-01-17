Major title defense against former champion, scathing promo on top star? - 4 things Seth Rollins can do at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is nearing. This will be the company's next Premium Live Event, and it is scheduled to begin at 8 PM EST on Saturday, January 27th. The show will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

So far, four matches have been confirmed for the big show. The Men's Royal Rumble Match will take place, with six male superstars already confirmed for the bout. A Women's Royal Rumble Match is also scheduled, and four female performers have been revealed out of a field of 30.

Beyond those two bouts, two title matches have been announced. Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Additionally, Roman Reigns will put his prized title on the line against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins is not announced for the big show in St. Petersburg. While there's a chance the champion misses the show altogether, there are a number of intriguing things he could do. This article will look at a few of those options.

Below are four things Seth Rollins can do at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

#4. Seth Rollins could provide commentary for the Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE has recently shaken up its commentary teams. Monday Night RAW currently features the duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at the announce table. Meanwhile, SmackDown has Kevin Patrick working with Corey Graves. NXT has a unique team, too, with Vic Joseph and Booker T calling the action.

The role of a commentator isn't easy, and most wrestlers don't make good announcers. Still, it can be fun for WWE stars to sit down at the table with a headset every once in a while to add to a story or test out their suitability for the role.

There's a chance The Visionary could serve as a special guest commentator for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has a vested interest in the winner, as they could challenge him at WrestleMania. As a result, he may join Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the hour-long bout.

#3. He could cut a promo on WWE legend CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins

CM Punk is back in WWE, and many of the roster members aren't happy about it. While some have shown support, including Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, others have been much less pleased with The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback.

One person who has been very unhappy with The Voice of the Voiceless returning to WWE is Seth Rollins. The Visionary and Punk even had a verbal back and forth on Monday Night RAW several weeks ago that was one of the better segments in recent memory.

There's a chance that Rollins will cut another scathing promo on the former world champion. This could add fuel to Punk's fire before or after he goes on to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. That, of course, is supposing that he is indeed the man who achieves the major victory.

#2. Seth could defend his World Heavyweight Championship

As noted, so far, there are just four matches confirmed for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event. While this seems quite limited, it is important to remember that the two Royal Rumble Matches will likely go close to an hour each in length.

Due to the length of the big-time bouts, this show will almost certainly only have one or two other matches added to the card. While it isn't yet clear what the match could be, Seth Rollins could defend the World Heavyweight Championship in St. Petersburg.

An obvious bout that could be added to the event is The Visionary vs. Jinder Mahal, given their recent short-term feud. Beyond that, Bronson Reed has teased challenging a champion. Could Rollins battle either of those two stars in Florida later this month?

#1. He could make it clear he wants to be the one who faces the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Seth Rollins on RAW

All eyes will be on the two Royal Rumble Matches at the big upcoming event. The winner of each bout has a guaranteed world title match at WWE WrestleMania. As a result, Seth Rollins will pay close attention to the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

So far, a handful of talented male performers have been confirmed for the match. Cody Rhodes was the first WWE star to throw his name into the hat. CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley are also set to compete.

Whether one of those men wins or a different superstar pulls it off, Seth could show up and confront them post-match. Instead of waiting for the winner to choose who they'll face at WrestleMania, Rollins could throw out the challenge himself.

