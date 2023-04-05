Major untapped rivalries, possible Endeavor-UFC connections - 5 reasons why Logan Paul should re-sign with WWE

Logan Paul is a WWE Superstar, but he's best known for his work and antics away from pro wrestling. In fact, the social media megastar is a crossover talent in the purest sense. He's done almost everything there is to do in entertainment.

Athletically, Logan is a former amateur wrestler and amateur boxer. He's also recorded music, dabbled in acting, made a major name on YouTube, and hosts a popular podcast.

The Maverick is relatively new to pro wrestling, having only his first match about a year ago. In that time, he's competed about five times, thus making him extremely green. Still, Logan is a star.

Due to The YouTuber being such a star, it was disappointing for many to discover that his contract expired at WrestleMania. While his future isn't yet clear, many believe he should re-sign with the company. Why should he sign a new deal?

Below are five reasons why Logan Paul should re-sign with WWE.

#5. The Maverick is a natural

As noted, Logan Paul is new to WWE and professional wrestling. His first-ever bout took place at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to fight Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

While he's only wrestled a handful of matches, The Maverick has shown constant improvement every time he goes to the ring. His game continues to evolve every time fans see him. Simply put, Logan is a natural.

On top of being a natural in-ring, he's a fantastic athlete with a ton of personality. Logan Paul should re-sign with WWE because he was clearly born to be a professional wrestler. As successful as he is away from the industry, wrestling is his calling.

#4. Logan Paul certainly makes a lot of money in World Wrestling Entertainment

Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Logan Paul has been a major success. He boxed Floyd "Money" Mayweather without being knocked out. His social media following eclipses that of most other famous people, in and out of wrestling.

Needless to say, with all of his various ventures, Logan isn't exactly strapped for cash. The Maverick and his equally famous brother, Jake Paul, are rich. Still, despite not being strapped for cash, making money can still drive people.

Paul may not need WWE's money, but he certainly gets a lot of it. While his salary isn't known, he probably makes a handsome fee for every match he has. That alone could be enough reason for him to re-sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#3. The Endeavor connections could be appealing

The Maverick has attempted numerous sports. As mentioned, he was an amateur wrestler and boxer. He also played football. However, one field he hasn't dabbled in quite yet is mixed martial arts.

While he has teased that the move could be in his future, he's yet to pursue it. However, he still has a relationship with the UFC, as he recently inked a deal with the mixed martial arts company to make his energy drink PRIME the league's official sports drink.

Now that WWE looks to be bought out by Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, Logan could use his links with the wrestling promotion to finally get a mixed martial arts fight.

If nothing else, having a close association with the parent company will only help his relationship with the UFC in general.

#2. There are a ton of big matches, and rivalries left for Logan to do

Cody Rhodes

One of the biggest reasons Logan Paul should re-sign with WWE is that there's so much left for him to do. When it comes to accomplishments and major stories, Paul has barely scratched the surface.

In total, Logan has only competed in five matches. Three singles bouts, a tag team match, and the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match are the only ring-time Paul has had. That means there are a ton of gimmick matches he's yet to pursue, numerous opponents he hasn't wrestled, and perhaps more notably, a lot of gold to chase.

While Paul did challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, he came up short in the bout. He needs to re-sign with the company to maybe win that belt or some other championship someday.

Could Logan become the next United States Champion, for example? Could he have dream matches with the likes of Cody Rhodes?

#1. His limited schedule is an ideal WWE contract for some

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

For most WWE Superstars, life can get pretty crazy. Even with reduced schedules in the post-pandemic WWE, wrestlers are often on the road for up to three to five days a week. International tours make for an even crazier schedule.

Not every wrestler has such a rigorous schedule, however. Top names and legendary figures often wrestle significantly less. John Cena, for example, only comes and goes when he has the time, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns both work a limited schedule.

Logan Paul works at a similar base despite lacking the tenure of the aforementioned names. Not only does he likely make a lot of money working for WWE, but he does so while only competing a handful of times a year. That deal is absolutely worth renewing if both parties are interested. Triple H and/or Vince McMahon would likely be willing to continue.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes