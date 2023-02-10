Major world championship currently held by Roman Reigns, WrestleMania milestone - 5 things AJ Styles has left to accomplish in WWE

AJ Styles is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the world and became so even prior to joining WWE in 2016. By the time he officially made it to World Wrestling Entertainment, he held gold in numerous promotions.

The Phenomenal One held gold in Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also captured regional and independent wrestling championships all around the world. His star reached a new level when he joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. Since then, Styles has found even more success.

He's a former multi-time world champion who has held four unique championships for a combined total of seven title reigns in the company. He's done nearly everything there is to do in both pro wrestling and in WWE.

There are a few major accomplishments The Phenomenal One is yet to achieve during his time in the company. There are major championships and match types to stand tall in, along with arguably the greatest achievement a pro wrestler can have. What's left for the talented star to do?

Below are five things AJ Styles has left to accomplish in WWE

#5. AJ Styles still needs to win the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion. In fact, he's managed to hold the title on two separate occasions, first winning it not long after first joining the promotion. There is still a world title in the company that he's yet to capture.

The Phenomenal One has never won the Universal Championship. The title was exclusively on RAW for quite some time, while AJ was a fixture on Friday Night SmackDown. Like two ships passing in the night, the belt moved to the blue brand, and he moved to the red brand.

Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion, and he also holds the WWE Championship. He's set to defend the titles against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and then Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

If either star wins the gold, there's a chance the titles are once again split, which gives Styles a better chance of winning the big belt he still needs.

#4. He's never won a title in NXT

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Most superstars who have joined WWE in the past decade follow a similar trajectory. They compete around the world or train at the Performance Center before joining NXT and then moving up to the main roster. AJ Styles is one of the very few stars not to follow this path.

Instead, he debuted in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match and was then immediately part of the main roster. While he's made brief cameo appearances on NXT in the past, The Phenomenal One has never been on the brand to properly challenge for gold.

Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion, but there's also the NXT Tag Team Titles held by Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) and the North American Championship held by Wes Lee. Styles could conceivably challenge and win any belt on the developmental brand to pad his legacy.

#3. AJ Styles debuted in a Royal Rumble Match but hasn't yet won one

This never gets old, it's been 7 years but still give me Goosebumps @AJStylesOrg AJ Styles makes his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016This never gets old, it's been 7 years but still give me Goosebumps AJ Styles makes his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016This never gets old, it's been 7 years but still give me Goosebumps💙 @AJStylesOrg https://t.co/2pf6Utg6s5

As noted previously, AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble event. He entered at #3 while Roman Reigns was standing in the middle of the ring. Despite some less-than-ideal camera work missing the ultimate reveal, fans were amazed at the international superstar finally arriving.

While The Phenomenal One came up short in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he did make a huge impact in his debut. He has entered three other Men's Royal Rumble Matches since then but, unfortunately came up short each time.

Before Styles hangs up his boots, he should enter and win a big Royal Rumble Match. He doesn't have to go the distance like Rhea Ripley or Shawn Michaels, but he can certainly last a long time in a classic match if called upon.

#2. He hasn't captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022

AJ Styles has spent a lot of time in The O.C. while in WWE, but he's actually spent little of his time in the company in a tag team. In fact, The Phenomenal One has only been part of one tag team to really reach any level of success in World Wrestling Entertainment.

He and Omos were a surprisingly successful pairing. Styles' athleticism and brains, mixed with The Nigerian Giant's size and strength, led to the two capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles together. To date, this is AJ's only tag title reign in the company.

Given that he's only managed to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles, Styles has clearly not yet won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

He and a partner of his choosing could potentially challenge The Usos for one or both sets of titles and attempt to win them. At least, he could if The Usos remain a tag team following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#1. AJ Styles hasn't been in the main event of WrestleMania

Jay Tiwari @JayTiwa69587082 My one of the favarite superstar for all time the fenomanal aj style entry at WrestleMania 34 in a dream match against shinsuke Nakamura. My one of the favarite superstar for all time the fenomanal aj style entry at WrestleMania 34 in a dream match against shinsuke Nakamura. https://t.co/6W6BRT2GEQ

WrestleMania is The Grandaddy of Them All. The event is often called The Showcase of The Immortals. It is unquestionably the biggest event in pro wrestling, and it somehow only seems to keep getting bigger in scale.

It is just about every wrestler's dream to headline The Show of Shows, but very few stars are ultimately able to do so. Even the great AJ Styles hasn't properly headlined a WrestleMania yet, although he'll likely do everything in his power to get the opportunity.

Styles once flirted with being in the main event of WrestleMania as he defended the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, who had won the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite being a world title bout, however, the match was in the middle of the show. Truly headlining the event still aludes Styles for now.

