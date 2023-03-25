Major WrestleMania match in jeopardy, undefeated streak to surprisingly end - 5 Possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown featured an exciting match between Cody Rhodes and Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. While The American Nightmare picked up the win in a competitive bout, there were outside antics that came to play post-match.

Aside from Giovanni Vinci being ringside with Ludwig, Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa made their way to ringside during the bout. After a confrontation on RAW, Cody & Solo aren't on great terms, which made Heyman's revelation all the more interesting.

The powerful Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes on the next episode of WWE RAW, just six days before the latter challenges Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. If Rhodes gets through Solo, he will go face-to-face with Reigns on the SmackDown before the big event.

There's a lot of excitement in the bout. Cody has said Solo isn't ready. Will the youngest member of The Bloodline prove The American Nightmare wrong? Can Cody beat the unbeatable Samoan?

Below are five possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa on RAW.

#5. Solo Sikoa may defeat The American Nightmare and slow his momentum ahead of WrestleMania

Solo Sikoa has had an incredible run since joining WWE's main roster beginning at Clash at the Castle 2022. He helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From there, he briefly held the NXT North American Title.

The undefeated big man has a major challenge ahead of him on RAW, however. Cody Rhodes is on top of his game. He's also the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. It will be a close contest no matter who wins.

Still, Solo may prove to be unbeatable. He's yet to be pinned or made to submit on RAW & SmackDown and that trend could continue on RAW. The big man may slow Cody's momentum or even bring it to a screeching halt by pinning him after The Samoan Spike.

#4. Cody Rhodes may end Solo's streak and finally pin the powerful Samoan

Cody Rhodes

As noted, Solo Sikoa has been part of the main roster since WWE Clash at the Castle last year. He quickly won the North American Championship, but he wasn't a champion for long thanks to a ruling by Shawn Michaels.

While he had to vacate the NXT belt after he moved to the main roster, Solo's still had an incredible run. Nobody has pinned the big man or made him submit in over six months. However, that could end on Monday.

Cody has also been undefeated since returning to action and he could defeat Solo Sikoa when they go one-on-one on WWE RAW. Cody could pick up a lot of momentum by beating Solo and proving that the big man truly wasn't ready quite yet. A Cross Rhodes could be enough to pick up the win.

#3. Solo may lose the match just to injure Cody and stop him from making WrestleMania

Solo Sikoa on RAW

The expectation going into WWE RAW is that The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa wants to prove himself. Cody has insisted that he isn't ready and Sikoa wants to prove that wrong. Still, as enticing as that may be, it may not be his role.

Solo's role on the red brand, likely while being accompanied by Paul Heyman, could be to take Cody Rhodes out. Just as The Usos are tasked with taking out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Solo needs to take care of The American Nightmare.

Sikoa may go into the bout without worrying about a win, and instead just aiming to inflict pain on Cody. Given what he has done to Matt Riddle in the past, Solo has proven he can hurt anybody in a WWE ring - Cody included.

#2. The bout will end in a No Contest courtesy of chaos with The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The story of The Bloodline is a complicated and detailed tale that has been woven by many stars. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and even Paul Heyman are just the tip of the iceberg.

Four of the most important members in the story of The Bloodline are Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn. The Usos and Zayn & Owens are set to clash at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Unified Tag Team Titles.

Given the chaos that surrounds all four men and their obvious links to Solo Sikoa and Cody, there's a chance that they could all get involved in the bout on RAW, ultimately leading to a No Contest. Instead of somebody winning, the match may be thrown out if everybody starts fighting.

#1. Roman Reigns will viciously attack Cody Rhodes in a surprise appearance on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is the most dominant champion in WWE history. While people can always name Bruno Sammartino or even Hulk Hogan as the more dominant champion, none have been able to intimidate their foes quite like Reigns.

Despite how imposing Roman is and how incredible his title reign has been, however, Cody Rhodes doesn't seem phased. In fact, Cody plans to go face-to-face with Roman on SmackDown right before WrestleMania. Reigns may end up seeing Rhodes before then, however.

The Tribal Chief may ensure there's no proper conclusion to Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa on RAW. Instead, Reigns may make a surprise appearance and brutalize his opponent to send a massive message ahead of WrestleMania. Roman wants to prove that he'll forever be The Head of The Table.

