Major WWE name to help Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker beat The Usos? Exploring Wrestlepalooza possibility 

The Usos are finally back together as a tag team after a chaotic segment on last week's episode of RAW. At Wrestlepalooza, they will have their first match as an official tag team at a WWE Premium Live Event since Money in the Bank 2023.

The twins are scheduled to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match on September 20. However, a major name in the Stamford-based promotion might help The Vision secure the victory against the babyface duo in a shocking twist.

LA Knight is the superstar in question. The Usos kicked off this week's red show with a promo segment where they addressed their reunion. However, they were interrupted by Breakker and Reed, who came out and stood on the entrance ramp. After a heated confrontation, the twins challenged the heels to a match at the upcoming PLE in Indiana.

Following the exchange, Knight ran out and attacked The Vision from behind, taking the brawl to Jimmy and Jey inside the ring. The babyfaces ultimately stood tall over The Auszilla and the two-time Intercontinental Champion.

In a backstage segment, Jimmy Uso confronted Jey Uso after the latter rejected the idea of helping LA Knight in his match against Bronson Reed. Jey then walked out on Jimmy after the latter told him he was sounding like Roman Reigns. In a shocking moment, The YEET Master hit The Megastar with a Spear following the chaos that erupted after the main event.

Given this situation, LA Knight might seek retribution against Jey and could interfere in the scheduled tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, potentially costing The Usos while indirectly helping The Vision emerge victorious. If this happens, Jimmy might finally side with Jey to feud with Knight as part of a blockbuster storyline.

Despite being in a tag team, Jey is a top singles wrestler on RAW. Hence, he might need a new one-on-one feud to stay relevant, and Knight seems to be the perfect superstar for the role.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of now. Fans will have to wait and see if the tease of Jey's potential heel turn will lead to something big.

Are things completely fine between The Usos after Jey Uso teased a heel turn on RAW?

Jey Uso teased a heel turn on the latest episode of RAW after walking out on his twin, Jimmy Uso, and later delivering a massive Spear to LA Knight, much to Big Jim's surprise.

Knight squared off with Bronson Reed in the main event and was defeated by The Ausizilla, thanks to an interference by Bron Breakker. After the match, The Vision continued to attack the 42-year-old. Jimmy Uso then ran out to assist the former United States Champion, but was also taken down by the heels. This led to Jey running out for the save before finally hitting The Megastar with a Spear.

Given this situation, fans are now wondering if things are completely fine with The Usos. The answer to this question is yes, as Jey recently hyped The Usos' reunion on his latest Instagram post.

That said, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the twins after the reunion.

