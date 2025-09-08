Major WWE name to put Jey Uso out of commission after The Usos’ reunion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris saw Jimmy Uso returning to the red brand to aid his twin brother, Jey Uso, from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, it seems a major name in the company could put Jey out of commission after The Usos reunion.

During the show last week, The YEET Master teamed up with LA Knight against The Vision in the main event, but they lost. However, the heels continued to assault Jey Uso after the match. Knight tried to help, but got taken down by Breakker with a Spear before Aus-Zilla sent him over the announce table.

Following this moment, Big Jim ran down to the ring and chased the heavy hitters out of the ring with a steel chair before checking up on his twin, Jey Uso. Ahead of this week's WWE RAW, Adam Pearce confirmed the reunion of The Usos and their appearance on the show. That said, in a shocking twist, Bron Breakker might sneak attack Jey Uso, who is seemingly injured from the assault last week, potentially putting The YEET Master out of action for some time.

Breakker joined forces with Bronson Reed to take out Roman Reigns after he defeated Reed in a singles match at Clash in Paris. With the heels currently on a mission to take out all the OG Bloodline members on WWE RAW, they could also do the same to The YEET Master after his potential reunion with Jimmy.

If this happens, it could enable Jimmy Uso to take Jey Uso's place on RAW, including in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. With that being said, Big Jim could step up to The Vision and potentially challenge Seth Rollins for the title.

However, while the above scenario might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

WWE could finally have Jimmy Uso win his first World Title

If the above scenario plays out, WWE could finally enable Jimmy Uso to win his first World Title. Unlike Jey Uso, Jimmy is yet to secure a singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion, and that could change soon.

After Bron Breakker potentially takes out Jey Uso, Jimmy could rise up the ranks by taking out Breakker and Reed, which could lead him to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. If Big Jim gets enough support from the fans, Triple H might finally book him to dethrone Rollins and win his first world title.

However, this angle is also speculative, and as of now, Seth Rollins is feuding with CM Punk and AJ Lee alongside his wife, Becky Lynch.

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More