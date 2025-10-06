Major WWE star to replace Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief and start Bloodline 3.0? Possibility explored

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is back with vengeance on Monday Night RAW and wants to punish The Vision once and for all. However, experts and pundits have pointed out some deeper Easter eggs that could lead to the revival of The Bloodline saga.
The Original Tribal Chief has been on a part-time schedule since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, in a historic main event. Additionally, The Bloodline saga ended with Reigns beating Solo Sikoa early this year at RAW's debut on Netflix. Nevertheless, many felt that WWE fumbled The Bloodline storyline and could have delivered a better ending.
For quite some time, Roman Reigns has been hyping Jey Uso, as if he sees him as his successor. In a shocking twist, The Yeet Master might replace Reigns as the new "Tribal Chief" and reform Bloodline 3.0 with Jimmy Uso and maybe Jacob Fatu with himself, which would ultimately kick off The Bloodline saga once again.
Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, The Usos' father and WWE legend Rikishi also predicted that Jey Uso could be the new Tribal Chief and that The Bloodline might return in 2026.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.
WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns has found his successor
Speaking on his Notsam Podcast, professional wrestling analyst Sam Roberts predicted that former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso would be Roman Reigns' successor as the "Tribal Chief" since the OTC kept his focus on The Yeet Master, not Jimmy, and told him this belongs to him.
"Nothing is more important to Roman than the lineage. ... For the first time, Roman is ready to, I mean last night they had to bleep it out cause he said, 'F them all. This is yours now.' And he didn't look at Jimmy and Jey together and say, 'Guys, this belongs to you.' He looked straight at Jey, and he said, 'F them all. This is yours now,'" Roberts said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the OG Bloodline members now that they're back together on the red brand.