Major WWE star to replace Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief and start Bloodline 3.0? Possibility explored

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is back with vengeance on Monday Night RAW and wants to punish The Vision once and for all. However, experts and pundits have pointed out some deeper Easter eggs that could lead to the revival of The Bloodline saga.

Ad

The Original Tribal Chief has been on a part-time schedule since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, in a historic main event. Additionally, The Bloodline saga ended with Reigns beating Solo Sikoa early this year at RAW's debut on Netflix. Nevertheless, many felt that WWE fumbled The Bloodline storyline and could have delivered a better ending.

For quite some time, Roman Reigns has been hyping Jey Uso, as if he sees him as his successor. In a shocking twist, The Yeet Master might replace Reigns as the new "Tribal Chief" and reform Bloodline 3.0 with Jimmy Uso and maybe Jacob Fatu with himself, which would ultimately kick off The Bloodline saga once again.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, The Usos' father and WWE legend Rikishi also predicted that Jey Uso could be the new Tribal Chief and that The Bloodline might return in 2026.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns has found his successor

Speaking on his Notsam Podcast, professional wrestling analyst Sam Roberts predicted that former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso would be Roman Reigns' successor as the "Tribal Chief" since the OTC kept his focus on The Yeet Master, not Jimmy, and told him this belongs to him.

Ad

"Nothing is more important to Roman than the lineage. ... For the first time, Roman is ready to, I mean last night they had to bleep it out cause he said, 'F them all. This is yours now.' And he didn't look at Jimmy and Jey together and say, 'Guys, this belongs to you.' He looked straight at Jey, and he said, 'F them all. This is yours now,'" Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the OG Bloodline members now that they're back together on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More