Major WWE star to return after 60 months and face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Randy Orton was set to face Kevin Owens in a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41. However, things took an unfortunate turn on SmackDown as Owens revealed that he would miss the spectacle due to his neck injury. The unexpected turn of events has left Orton directionless for the PLE. However, WWE may have a big surprise in store. But he may face a returning WWE Superstar at The Show of Shows.

Former United States Champion Rusev could make a blockbuster WWE return after five years. He could show up at WrestleMania Night 2 as The Viper's new challenger. The 39-year-old was released from the company in April 2020 following which he became a part of All Elite Wrestling. However, The Bulgarian Brute recently signed a new contract with WWE.

With Randy Orton's 'Mania status up in the air, he could unleash mayhem on SmackDown, a glimpse of which was seen this week when he hit an RKO on Nick Aldis. Consumed in rage, The Apex Predator could cause destruction on the roster for getting snubbed from the PLE. As a result, Aldis may book him in a singles match in Las Vegas, stating that Orton would face a mystery opponent.

It could turn out to be none other than WWE's newest signee Rusev. A thunderous return at a stage like WrestleMania could garner huge buzz. Fans are on the edge of their seats to witness The Bulgarian Brute's homecoming. Therefore, it has the potential to be one of the biggest returns in the company. Moreover, it will pave the way for an incredible match between Rusev and Randy Orton.

However, this is currently speculation and nothing can be said regarding Miro's status for The Showcase of The Immortals. It remains to be seen whether Triple H-led creative has in store for The Apex Predator.

Nick Aldis to punish Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Randy Orton did not utter a single word on SmackDown after his WrestleMania 41 status became uncertain following Kevin Owens' announcement. Nick Aldis, who was in the ring, tenderly tried to console The Viper.

However, this did not go well as Orton responded to the General Manager with an RKO Outtanowhere. There is no doubt that The Apex Predator's actions call for punishment and why not? However, Nick Aldis may not take action against the 14-time World Champion.

It is because Aldis might be well aware of the emotional state Randy Orton was in. Besides, the last time The Viper hit the SmackDown GM an RKO, he paid a double fine. Although it is hilarious, it is safe to say that Orton had already compensated the fine that he would have had to pay.

It will be quite interesting to see whether Nick Aldis takes any action on The Legend Killer in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

