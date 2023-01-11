Major WWE star is being sacrificed in favor of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE offered another eventful episode of RAW this week in which Austin Theory once again found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown. Vince Russo addressed Theory's current run and urged WWE to focus on developing the young star more effectively on TV.

Despite being the United States Champion since Survivor Series WarGames, Austin Theory has played second fiddle to Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in the ongoing storyline on Monday Night RAW. The former world champions have been booked much better in comparison to Theory, who has consistently been made to look relatively weak in kayfabe.

Every heel needs to have a big moment every now and then, but Austin Theory hasn't been so lucky, as per Vince Russo. The former WWE writer felt that WWE was focusing too much on Lashley and Rollins when their attention should be on taking Austin Theory to the next level. Here's what Russo briefly revealed on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Especially Chris, when Theory needs more help than the other two. He needs the help, bro. That's the guy you've got to zero in on." [From 25:20 onwards]

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

What happened on WWE RAW with Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley?

Being the US Champion does have its privileges, as Austin Theory had the ring to himself for a promo segment early on in the show. The superstar talked about his Royal Rumble and WrestleMania aspirations while also dropping a massive John Cena reference.

Seth Rollins expectedly interrupted the proceedings and initially fooled Theory and fans into believing he was injured. Both men engaged in a war of words and confirmed their entrance into the Royal Rumble before Bobby Lashley's music hit

Theory's attempts to thwart Lashley's attack were futile as the All Mighty hit the champ with a spear and tossed him over the squared circle.

The company essentially utilized Austin Theory to announce Rollins and Lashley for the Royal Rumble match. Our experts at Sportskeeda didn't see how it helped the United States Champion become a legitimate act in the fans' eyes.

Do you agree? Share your thoughts on Austin Theory in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes