"They are setting up that WrestleMania match" - WWE Universe reacts to current champion taking a dig at John Cena on RAW

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Austin Theory seemingly teased a match against John Cena on the latest episode of RAW.
Austin Theory is the current United States Champion, a title he won at Survivor Series WarGames in 2022 when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.
Having beaten the Messiah in the main event of last week's RAW, Theory made his way to the ring on this week's episode to gloat about his victory. He started his promo with John Cena's catchphrase, "The Champ is Here," and the WWE Universe was quick to note.
John Cena was backstage in WWE a few months back when Austin Theory briefly confronted him. After this dig on RAW, fans are convinced that the two could be battling against each other at WrestleMania.
John Cena made a blockbuster in-ring return on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The 16-time world champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
At the end of the match, The Prizefighter dropped Sami Zayn with a Stunner to pick up the win for his team.
This was Cena's first match since SummerSlam 2021, when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. By partaking in the match, Cena also maintained the streak of competing in at least one match in the company every year since his debut in 2002.
With the Road to WrestleMania upon us, who do you think could face the Peacemaker star at the Showcase of the Immortals? Let us know in the comments section below.
