"They are setting up that WrestleMania match" - WWE Universe reacts to current champion taking a dig at John Cena on RAW

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Austin Theory seemingly teased a match against John Cena on the latest episode of RAW.

Austin Theory is the current United States Champion, a title he won at Survivor Series WarGames in 2022 when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

Having beaten the Messiah in the main event of last week's RAW, Theory made his way to the ring on this week's episode to gloat about his victory. He started his promo with John Cena's catchphrase, "The Champ is Here," and the WWE Universe was quick to note.

John Cena was backstage in WWE a few months back when Austin Theory briefly confronted him. After this dig on RAW, fans are convinced that the two could be battling against each other at WrestleMania.

HOTROD5302 @MADMAX5302 @ItsHeelJosh Are we going to get cena vs theory at mania @ItsHeelJosh Are we going to get cena vs theory at mania

BNN @BKongNash

#WWERAW Austin Theory is saying “the champ is here”. Maybe setting up a match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39? Austin Theory is saying “the champ is here”. Maybe setting up a match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39?#WWERAW https://t.co/sUJRwBmsRq

Assemble @Assemble_Show

Cena Challenges and wins for a fun Mania Moment What about Theory at #WrestleMania39 US open Challenge.Cena Challenges and wins for a fun Mania Moment What about Theory at #WrestleMania39 US open Challenge. Cena Challenges and wins for a fun Mania Moment https://t.co/1TnzVg37fz

Geo Booker @Geomann01 @WWE @_Theory1 Well there’s Cena’s first match of 2023 right there. Cena vs Theory for the United States championship at WrestleMania (or Royal Rumble, I’m good with either) @WWE @_Theory1 Well there’s Cena’s first match of 2023 right there. Cena vs Theory for the United States championship at WrestleMania (or Royal Rumble, I’m good with either)

Marie @mrsmduvernois @MarkRedbeliever Yeah I know but Theory coming out with Cena's catchphrase got me like 🤔 @MarkRedbeliever Yeah I know but Theory coming out with Cena's catchphrase got me like 🤔

Marie @mrsmduvernois They HAVE to be setting for something between Theory and Cena #WWERaw They HAVE to be setting for something between Theory and Cena #WWERaw

John Cena made a blockbuster in-ring return on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The 16-time world champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

At the end of the match, The Prizefighter dropped Sami Zayn with a Stunner to pick up the win for his team.

This was Cena's first match since SummerSlam 2021, when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. By partaking in the match, Cena also maintained the streak of competing in at least one match in the company every year since his debut in 2002.

With the Road to WrestleMania upon us, who do you think could face the Peacemaker star at the Showcase of the Immortals? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes