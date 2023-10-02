Major WWE stars to forcibly relinquish their titles? Insight into possible upset on RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition from the Red brand for the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live event. As of now, the company has announced a massive singles match where Jey Uso will clash with Damian Priest. However, tonight's edition of the Red brand could also bring some major twists in the future storyline of the Judgment Day.

As Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy this year, this is likely to be addressed by the villainous faction on tonight's show. However, the reaction of Rhea Ripley through her social media account seems to be a clear indication of her frustration after the loss of Dirty Dominik. It is also interesting to note that Rhea Ripley is currently advertised by the company on their official website for tonight's RAW.

However, despite this, it's highly unlikely that Finn Balor and Damian Priest could be forced to relinquish their Undisputed Tag Team titles. Additionally, there are also reports of Priest and Balor defending their titles at Fastlane 2023. So it seems like tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will surely be more focused on the next challengers for Damian and Finn rather than the Championship loss of Dominik.

As the Senor Money in the Bank holder is set to face Jey Uso in a singles bout, it's highly likely that the conclusion of this match will set up the Judgment Day title defense for Fastlane. The possible candidates could be Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes forming a tag team alliance against the villainous faction.

What will happen on tonight's edition of RAW?

In addition to Damian Priest and Jey Uso's singles clash, the company has also confirmed a major contract signing between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa. This contract signing is taking place for an Intercontinental Championship match, although the location for their title showdown hasn't been revealed yet.

Moreover, Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox in a singles bout. This match was confirmed after Lynch successfully retained her title in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy 2023. As Tegan Nox was the no.1 contender, she will be finally getting a Championship opportunity on the show.

Additionally, Shayna Baszler will face Nia Jax, and there will also be another singles clash between Xavier Woods and Ivar. Moreover, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Drew Mcintyre, and Miz are also advertised for this show.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold, as this will mark the final stop on Monday Night RAW before the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live event.

