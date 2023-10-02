Popular stars to team up for the first time ever vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor at WWE Fastlane? Exploring potential spoiler

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day are reportedly set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane 2023. There is one week of television left before the premium live event, meaning we will likely get answers on their challengers as soon as Monday night on RAW.

But who will they face? Spoiler: NOT Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It's happened too many times already. Fastlane needs to feature a fresh Tag Team Title match, with The Judgment Day making loads of enemies on the red brand. BWE's report on the potential match offers an interesting clue.

It is said that two individuals from WWE RAW will lead the challenge against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This means it likely won't be an established duo like Owens and Zayn, leaving up the other two top babyfaces on the show, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare has formed an alliance with Roman Reigns' cousin after bringing him to WWE RAW at Payback, even saving him from a Judgment Day attack. With Jey set to face Damian Priest this Monday, the ensuing chaos may set him and Rhodes up to challenge for the Tag Team Titles at Fastlane.

It is a relatively fresh match with a high potential ceiling, based on who is in it. But will we see a title change this Saturday? Let's look at the chances.

Will Damian Priest and Finn Balor lose their titles at WWE Fastlane?

The jury is out on The Judgment Day's future after Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. Finn Balor and Damian Priest losing their belts at Fastlane could have disastrous consequences, especially with Rhea Ripley yet to return from her planned vacation.

Expand Tweet

However, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are way too occupied to carry gold right now. All of WWE RAW's top babyfaces are still divided over the Bloodline member, while Drew McIntyre also has his eyes on The American Nightmare. This will likely lead to a feud between the two.

McIntyre might even attack Rhodes at Fastlane, leading to Balor and Priest remaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day's story isn't nearly done. There's still a long way to go.

Who will dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!