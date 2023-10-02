WWE announces major grudge match for RAW

The tension and stakes on WWE RAW are reaching a boiling point. With multiple storylines flowing freely across the red brand, there are limitless possibilities for various intriguing contests. One such matchup has been announced by the company for this week.

Over the past few weeks, The Judgment Day has tried to add Jey Uso to their faction since he came to RAW. The latter, however, rejected the offer and joined forces with their biggest rivals, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and his former Bloodline partner, Sami Zayn. WWE recently announced that on this week's episode of the Monday night show, Jey will face Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, in a singles contest.

Last week, The Judgment Day was about to jump Cody Rhodes when Jey Uso came to his rescue. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also joined them as the good guys stood tall after a small brawl. Later in the main event, Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended their undisputed tag team titles against Owens and Zayn.

This week, the focus will be on "Main Event" Jey Uso as he fights Damian Priest.

Both the men have been performing well recently. There is a huge possibility of their teammates getting involved. It will be interesting to see who gets the eventual win.

Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to be the next big thing in WWE

Damien Priest is currently one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. He also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. So he can cash it in anytime to have an opportunity to win any title of his choice.

Rhea Ripley believes that her Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest, is capable of reaching great heights. The Eradicator thinks Priest is ready to claim the top spot in WWE. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Ripley sang huge praises of the 40-year-old.

"I think he's [Damian Priest] ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it."

Which champion will Priest choose to cash in his Money in the Bank Contract against? Sound off in the comments section below.