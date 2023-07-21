Major WWE SummerSlam loss may be the catalyst for popular Judgment Day member to finally be replaced

WWE SummerSlam takes place in less than two weeks' time, and one of the main matches on the card will see Finn Balor challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

Rollins and Balor have been on a collision course over the past few months, which has also included Damian Priest. After several teases that Priest and Balor were about to implode, The Judgment Day was able to get back on the same page.

At present, Balor is the weakest member of the group since Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio hold Championships, whilst Priest is the current Señor Money in the Bank.

Finn Balor has been seen as the leader of The Judgment Day, but he could actually be replaced if he continues to be the weakest link. JD McDonagh could be the perfect replacement for Balor since he is younger and was recently promoted to the main roster before his storyline was seemingly postponed.

Will Finn Balor be replaced in The Judgment Day following WWE SummerSlam?

Finn Balor needs to win at SummerSlam, but it appears that WWE is still pushing toward Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at Survivor Series, so Rollins would have to come out on top in order to continue the build to their next matchup.

The issue here is that a loss for The Prince could mean that he is kicked out of The Judgment Day since this is his rematch for the title after he came up short at Money in the Bank. Damian Priest is next in line, and he won't be happy if Balor gets in his way again.

Balor cost Priest a cash-in opportunity a few weeks ago, something that could be pulled up in the coming weeks if The Prince is unable to defeat Rollins at SummerSlam. A revival of tensions between Balor and Priest could lead to him being replaced in the faction.

Do you think The Judgment Day will implode following a Balor loss at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

