"Makes the most sense with the storyline going" - WWE fans react to the insane idea of Jake and Logan Paul challenging The Usos at WrestleMania 

WWE fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of Jake and Logan Paul challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
At Crown Jewel, Logan came agonizingly close to dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief eventually reigned supreme.
Midway through the match, Jake Paul also got himself involved. He got into a brawl with Jimmy and Jey before being confronted by Solo Sikoa.
Taking to Twitter, one fan suggested the idea of a potential match between The Paul Brothers and The Usos at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The majority of the fans were against the idea, claiming that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenging The Usos would be a better story leading into WrestleMania.
One Twitter user suggested that instead of Jake, KSI should be the one teaming up with Logan.
Whereas, others pointed out that The Maverick suffered multiple injuries at Crown Jewel and won't be fit in time to compete at WrestleMania.
Vince Russo discussed Logan Paul's performance from Crown Jewel
Vince Russo recently spoke about Logan Paul's performance from Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he suggested that Paul is better than the majority of the current-day WWE roster.
However, Russo believes that a YouTuber being better than a natural wrestler should be a concern for WWE:
"What came away from that was all the type from Logan Paul," said Russo. "Think about that. How sad is it when a non-wrestler is better than 80 percent of your roster? Something's wrong bro. Something's wrong when a guy that has three matches is better than 80 percent. There's an issue there, bro."
Paul is expected to be sidelined for a few months and it still remains to be seen if he will be fit to compete at WrestleMania 39 or not.
