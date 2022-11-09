"Makes the most sense with the storyline going" - WWE fans react to the insane idea of Jake and Logan Paul challenging The Usos at WrestleMania 

WWE fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of Jake and Logan Paul challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

At Crown Jewel, Logan came agonizingly close to dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief eventually reigned supreme.

Midway through the match, Jake Paul also got himself involved. He got into a brawl with Jimmy and Jey before being confronted by Solo Sikoa.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia What are we saying for this at Mania.. W or L? What are we saying for this at Mania.. W or L? https://t.co/MyotQo3BmN

Taking to Twitter, one fan suggested the idea of a potential match between The Paul Brothers and The Usos at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The majority of the fans were against the idea, claiming that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenging The Usos would be a better story leading into WrestleMania.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Vance Parks @TinyVanillaBeam @wrestlelamia L. Should definitely be Zayn/Owens. Makes the most sense with the storyline going on @wrestlelamia L. Should definitely be Zayn/Owens. Makes the most sense with the storyline going on

Mohammed Yusif Al-Katib @WolferusYT @wrestlelamia Not with the titles. Titles should change to KO and Sami at Elimination Chamber @wrestlelamia Not with the titles. Titles should change to KO and Sami at Elimination Chamber

Zenbar Wrestling @ZenbarWrestling



Jake Paul can only be a heel. Let KO and Sami beat the Usos.



The Paul Bros can take on New Day or someone else. @wrestlelamia L.Jake Paul can only be a heel. Let KO and Sami beat the Usos.The Paul Bros can take on New Day or someone else. @wrestlelamia L. Jake Paul can only be a heel. Let KO and Sami beat the Usos. The Paul Bros can take on New Day or someone else.

Scotty C @ChipFatSkitt @wrestlelamia Nah Ko and Sami vs the Uso’s and if Logan is fit by mania maybe Logan vs Seth or the U.S. Title? Could be a fun match @wrestlelamia Nah Ko and Sami vs the Uso’s and if Logan is fit by mania maybe Logan vs Seth or the U.S. Title? Could be a fun match

CuevaMan @Marroquin426 @wrestlelamia I want to see KO/Sami defeat the Usos at mania @wrestlelamia I want to see KO/Sami defeat the Usos at mania

Akshay Babhale @AkshayBabhale1 @wrestlelamia It's an L, I want Sami & KO vs The Usos. It would blow my mind. @wrestlelamia It's an L, I want Sami & KO vs The Usos. It would blow my mind.

One Twitter user suggested that instead of Jake, KSI should be the one teaming up with Logan.

Whereas, others pointed out that The Maverick suffered multiple injuries at Crown Jewel and won't be fit in time to compete at WrestleMania.

Check out the tweets below:

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9



Logan is expected to be out for 6-9 months and WrestleMania is in Just under 5 months @wrestlelamia Meh but I don’t think it’s an option this year anyway.Logan is expected to be out for 6-9 months and WrestleMania is in Just under 5 months @wrestlelamia Meh but I don’t think it’s an option this year anyway.Logan is expected to be out for 6-9 months and WrestleMania is in Just under 5 months

Vince Russo discussed Logan Paul's performance from Crown Jewel

Vince Russo recently spoke about Logan Paul's performance from Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he suggested that Paul is better than the majority of the current-day WWE roster.

However, Russo believes that a YouTuber being better than a natural wrestler should be a concern for WWE:

"What came away from that was all the type from Logan Paul," said Russo. "Think about that. How sad is it when a non-wrestler is better than 80 percent of your roster? Something's wrong bro. Something's wrong when a guy that has three matches is better than 80 percent. There's an issue there, bro."

Paul is expected to be sidelined for a few months and it still remains to be seen if he will be fit to compete at WrestleMania 39 or not.

