Managing his son, return to authority - 5 roles for William Regal when he returns to WWE

After days of speculation, it appears that the legendary William Regal is returning to WWE. The confirmation comes courtesy of Fightful Select, with PWInsider adding that the British legend will be starting with World Wrestling Entertainment after the New Year holiday.

William Regal worked with WWE for 20 years before being released by Vince McMahon's regime, alongside numerous wrestlers and staff during the pandemic. He joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and was seemingly written off their television in an angle with MJF.

While losing Regal is a massive blow to All Elite Wrestling, the former European Champion will be a crucial part of WWE moving forward. Before his release, William was one of Triple H's most trusted advisors, and that will probably continue to be the case moving forward.

With all the signs pointing to William Regal returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, some are wondering what role he might have.

Below are five roles for William Regal when he returns to WWE.

#5. He could help coach the talent of tomorrow

The WWE Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center helps build the stars of tomorrow. While not all came up exclusively through the training centre, it helped build the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Braun Strowman, Solo Sikoa, and Becky Lynch, among others.

Whether superstars have prior wrestling experience, working with the coaches at the Performance Center has helped stars become better athletes and professional wrestlers. Some of the coaches include Fit Finlay, Matt Bloom, Norman Smiley, and Sara Amato.

When William Regal returns to WWE, he could become a full-time coach. He's spent a lot of time helping at the Performance Center in the past, and would be helpful in contributing there again. Between his psychology, technical abilities, and microphone skills, Regal would benefit any young wrestler.

#4. William Regal could be a commentator for WWE

Let Them Wrestle @LetThemWrestle #AEWDynamite lmfaooo William Regal with a completely unhinged American accent on commentary lmfaooo William Regal with a completely unhinged American accent on commentary 💀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sJyXYCpLnQ

Professional wrestling commentary isn't easy. A handful of commentators have gone down as all-time greats, a slightly larger group has been top-level commentators for a long time, and most struggled and ultimately failed in the role.

A commentator needs to be engaging and entertaining. They need good chemistry with whoever they work with, knowledge of the product, the ability to tell a story and react on the fly to whatever is happening. They also need to promote, hit quick soundbites, listen to the production truck, and help direct the flow of atheprogram. The role is far more complicated than most fans realize.

Regal could return as a WWE commentator. He's dabbled in the role before, particularly on NXT, but he was also a frequent guest commentator in All Elite Wrestling. His charisma and experience will make him perfect for any broadcast booth in the company.

#3. He could be a talent scout

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan 🏽 Lacey Evans impressing William Regal with her promo at her WWE tryouts. Lacey Evans impressing William Regal with her promo at her WWE tryouts. ✊🏽 https://t.co/6ti5GPAW5e

While Regal could coach new stars at the PC or call their matches on commentary once they have televised matches, he may want to take on a different role altogether. The British legend may want to get his hands on the stars before they sign a deal with WWE.

The best way for William Regal to do that is by becoming a talent scout. His role, at one point, saw the England-native travelling to various independent wrestling promotions. He would watch the shows, talk to some wrestlers, and report back to WWE with his feedback.

His valuable insight has helped many stars get signed by World Wrestling Entertainment. While the company is seemingly primarily seeking former collegiate and pro athletes instead of those with pro wrestling backgrounds, Regal could still find the diamonds in the rough.

#2. Regal could manage a wrestler, tag team, or stable

Charlie Dempsey is William Regal's son

Another role that would work perfectly well for William Regal is that of a manager. He served as an advisor for the Blackpool Combat Club and even briefly for MJF in All Elite Wrestling. He could bring that same energy to WWE.

Many wrestlers would be a perfect fit for Regal to wrestle because of their background or in-ring style. An obvious standout is SmackDown Superstar Butch. He and William Regal had issues back when Butch was known as Pete Dunne, but if anybody could get The Bruiserweight back in top form, it'd be Regal.

Perhaps an even more natural choice is for William Regal to manage Charlie Dempsey on NXT. For those unaware, Dempsey is Regal's son. While making the former Intercontinental Champion a heel may be challenging initially, he'll play the role to perfection,. It could help elevate Dempsey to a new level on WWE NXT.

#1. He could become an on-screen General Manager

Eric Bischoff and Adam Pearce have portrayed authority figures in WWE

An authority figure in wrestling is necessary. While some will say, the role is cliche and overdone, that more applies to the evil authority figure constantly trying to tear down a valiant babyface. An authority figure however, is a necessary storytelling device. They can serve as the voice of the promotion.

A General Manager can make matches, explain big decisions, and make major announcements. Having somebody with authority adds to the realism of the program. William Regal is arguably one of the best general managers of all time.

He's had several roles of authority throughout his career. Regal was the Commissioner of The Alliance and later WWF. He was also the RAW General Manager. However, William Regal was at his best as head of NXT, and he could be returning to that role when he returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

