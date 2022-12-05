WWE Legend's potential return date revealed - Reports

WWE Legend William Regal has created a buzz throughout the professional wrestling world. He reportedly left AEW and is scheduled to return to his former workplace. We have received an update on his possible return date.

Regal is one of the most respected names in the industry, having worked for multiple promotions and served the industry as a wrestler as well as a backstage official. His work in AEW and WCW was inspiring as well.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former European Champion will start working for Triple H's company after the New Year.

"In an update on William Regal, PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected to officially start after the New Year," stated Mike Johnson.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Regal could start working after the New Year Holiday. As of now, he is expected to return to the company in a backstage role.

How could William Regal impact WWE upon his return?

William Regal's exit from AEW was not a big surprise for many considering that he allegedly regretted joining the company in the first place.

He worked as a WWE employee for over 20 years and knows the ins and outs of the business. He could certainly prove to be a valuable asset to the company.

While fans have already witnessed a shift in booking decisions since Triple H assumed power, things could undergo continued changes. Hunter and Regal both believe in young talent and independent wrestlers. Fans can witness more debuts and returns from released stars.

The soul of NXT could be completely restored if the 54-year-old returns to the former black and gold brand. He could help with major upgrades to the product, just like he previously helped with the return of the WarGames match.

While Regal is expected to work as a backstage official, he could return as an on-screen authority figure and could also work as a manager just like he did in AEW. To spice things up, he might also consider becoming a color commentator in the future.

