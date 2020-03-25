Mandy Rose breaks character and reveals what her relationship with Otis is really like

Mandy Rose is currently involved in a romantic storyline with Otis

The former Tough Enough star has turned her attention to Dolph Ziggler recently

Mandy Rose and Otis

Speaking in an out-of-character interview with Digital Spy, Mandy Rose has revealed that Otis’ WWE persona is not too dissimilar to how he behaves in real life.

The SmackDown Superstars were due to go on 'Valentine’s Day' date last month but Rose spent the evening with Dolph Ziggler instead after being led to believe that the Heavy Machinery member had stood her up.

Otis said recently to Corey Graves that Rose is “awesome” to work with behind the scenes in WWE, and his on-screen love interest has confirmed that she also enjoys their off-screen relationship.

"He's exactly who he is on TV. He's always been like that ever since his NXT days. He'd walk around the Performance Center and he'd call me 'peach' and 'Mandy candy'. The whole 'Mandy candy' and 'peach' thing started in NXT a couple of years ago, it was always really funny, he’d even cut promos on me."

Rose added that the storyline is similar to Beauty and the Beast and she is surprised how invested WWE fans have become in their weekly interactions.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler?

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Heavy Machinery lose via disqualification against John Morrison and The Miz, which means Otis and Tucker are no longer in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania 36.

With WrestleMania weekend just 10 days away, it is looking increasingly likely that Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler could be added to the card.