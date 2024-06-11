Mandy Rose to make her WWE return after two years as a valet for 38-year-old superstar? Exploring the chances

Mandy Rose hasn't been seen in WWE for quite some time now. The last time she stepped into a WWE ring was back in 2022 when her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion was ended by Roxanne Perez. However, she could now make her return to the Stamford-based promotion, this time around, as a valet for a 38-year-old superstar.

The 38-year-old superstar in question is none other than the "master" of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable. While he will be focused on his match with Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle, Gable will also need to be wary of his own students, especially Otis. The former Mr. Money in the Bank has shown signs that he might be on the verge of betraying Gable, and should this come to pass, the latter will want his revenge.

While there are plenty of ways Gable can go about this, employing the help of Mandy Rose makes the most sense. It would be a great way to get into Otis' head, considering that both he and Rose shared an on-screen romance, which started in late 2019. Seeing The Golden Goddess at Gable's side could certainly throw Otis off his game.

It would add an interesting dynamic to this already-developing storyline. However, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for either Mandy Rose, Otis, or Chad Gable.

Mandy Rose was released by WWE for posting on a premium service for fans

Mandy Rose's release from WWE in 2022 came as a surprise for fans at the time. She was riding high, as one of the top stars on NXT. Not only was she one of the longest-reigning champions, but she was thriving on the developmental brand. However, the company decided to let her go after she started posting on a premium service for fans.

In December 2022, Rose was released from her WWE contract due to the content she was making on FanTime. The platform was meant to give creators an extra source of recurring income by allowing them to directly connect with their fans. This did not sit well with WWE, who felt that the content was outside the parameters of her contract with them.

Since her release, Rose has continued to maintain her FanTime page and has also explored other ventures as well. She is scheduled to release a book soon and is even considering returning to reclaim her title in the WBFF Bikini World Championships. That said, it would be great to see her perhaps one day return to the squared circle.

