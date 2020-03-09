Mandy Rose reacts to Otis' injury at Elimination Chamber

Revenge ended up costing Otis and Tucker the Tag Team Championships

Mandy Rose has been at the forefront of the issues between Dolph Ziggler and Otis after she agreed to a date with Otis on Valentine's Day but when Otis turned up late, he saw that Dolph Ziggler had decided to take his place.

Rose is well aware of the situation but it appears as though she has already chosen Ziggler, which has left Otis heartbroken since he's been pursuing Mandy Rose for a long time.

At Elimination Chamber, Otis was finally able to get his hands on Ziggler but he was somewhat hot-headed about it and ended up running through the side of the Chamber, which cost his team the win.

Moments later Tucker was pinned when he was left in a two-on-one situation against Robert Roode and Ziggler. After the elimination, Otis had to be helped to the back and Mandy Rose has since reacted to the situation involving Otis in Philadelphia.

Otis is always thick-headed! It just cost him this match. Dolph and Robert are that much closer. #JustSaying https://t.co/yNvk3S1mqU — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 9, 2020

Rose wasn't pulling any punches as she claimed that Otis cost his team the match because he's "thick-headed."

Do you agree with Mandy Rose's assessment of the situation? Have your say in the comments section below...